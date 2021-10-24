Michael B. Jordan Sweetly Kisses Lori Harvey At Her SKN Skincare Launch: ‘I Love You’ — Watch

Watch

PeBu / BACKGRID
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk arm in arm as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 25 Apr 2021 Pictured: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749387_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey seen on a night out, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Aug 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Stunning couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey leave after a Malibu lunch date at Nobu Restaurant. Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Micheal B Jordan and Lori Harvey hold hands while leaving Drake's Billboard after-party at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.Pictured: Michael B Jordan, Lori HarveyBACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Lori Harvey was celebrated by her parents, Steve and Marjorie Harvey, as well as her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, when they all made sweet speeches about her hard work at the launch of her SKN by LH line.

Lori Harvey, 24, and Michael B. Jordan, 34, showed off a little PDA at the launch of her new skincare line on Friday night. The daughter of Steve Harvey, 64, and Marjorie Harvey was joined by the actor as well as her parents and other guests while celebrating SKN by LH at a venue in West Hollywood, CA, and after the smitten beau gushed over her in a speech, they shared a kiss. The memorable moment, which can be seen below, happened right after he said, “I love you” and adorably pulled her in.

In Michael’s speech, he praised the beauty for achieving her goal. “I’m extremely, extremely proud of you. From the time I met you – having a vision, having a goal, sticking to your guns not being distracted by opinions, views and perspectives…you had something you saw in your mind and you did it,” he said while she was standing beside him at the event.

“And everybody’s here to support you. The people that love you and the people that care about you, the people that really matter…they’re proud of you I’m proud of you and your parents are extremely proud of you,” he continued.

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have been dating since around Nov. 2020. (PeBu / BACKGRID)

“There’s no place I’d rather be,’ he added, causing the audience swoon and cheer. After they then shared their kiss and embrace, he ended his words with, “I’m blown away, and I just wanted to tell you.”

In addition to Michael, Lori’s parents also made a speech about how proud they were and how much they loved her.

The guests at the launch all seemed to wear color-coordinated outfits of light colors like white and gray. Lori looked spectacular in a long sleeveless white dress that ties on the sides and had slits. Michael looked handsome in a light tan blazer-style jacket with a white turtleneck underneath and brown pants while Lori’s mom wore her own white blazer over a matching dress. Steve topped the looks off with what appeared to be a gray blazer over a white top and matching gray pants.

Lori’s skincare brand launch comes just a few weeks before she and Michael are set to celebrate their first-year anniversary. They went Instagram official in Jan. after rumors circulated that the two were a new item when they were first seen together while heading to Salt Lake City, UT in Nov. 2020.