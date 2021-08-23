Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Hold Hands & Look So In Love On Lunch Date — Photo

The ‘Creed’ actor and his girlfriend looked incredibly fashionable as they strolled down the street in Malibu.

Michael B. Jordan, 34, and his girlfriend Lori Harvey, 24, couldn’t make a better pair! The couple held hands after grabbing lunch at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday August 22. They were leaving the restaurant and looked like they were having a great day, as they romantically strolled down the street.

The Black Panther actor sported a white button-down with a funky and colorful pattern. He also rocked a pair of green shorts and white Nike sneakers, as he walked with his girlfriend. Michael accessorized with a gold watch, chain, and a pair of round sunglasses. Lori looked fabulous with white pants and a colorful, shoulder-less top. She also sported a pair of shiny high heels, and accessorized with large, gold-hooped earrings. She also carried a tiny pink handbag with her on the outing. The couple looked infatuated with each other, especially in one photo where Michael held his girlfriend close, and they smiled at each other.

The couple have been having quite a romantic summer together, as they’ve been going on plenty of dates together and even had a getaway in July. Lori shared an Instagram post, where she thanked God for her boyfriend and said that the two were “Soulmates” in another video. The pair had a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles on Friday August 20, when they were spotted leaving Craig’s, a celeb hotspot.

Michael and Lori have been dating since November 2020, and went public in January, posting glimpses into their relationship on social media. Michael spoke about why he decided to be public about his relationship with Lori, after keeping his personal life private for years, in an April interview with People. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said. “I’m extremely happy.”

Other than being happy, Michael also explained that getting more comfortable as a public figure helped him want to open up about his relationship with Lori. I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in,” he told People. “So, for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”