See Pic

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Hold Hands & Look So In Love On Lunch Date — Photo

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey
RMBI/LESE/APEX / BACKGRID
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk arm in arm as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 25 Apr 2021 Pictured: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749387_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Stunning couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey leave after a Malibu lunch date at Nobu Restaurant. Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Micheal B Jordan and Lori Harvey hold hands while leaving Drake's Billboard after-party at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.Pictured: Michael B Jordan, Lori HarveyBACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk arm in arm as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 25 Apr 2021 Pictured: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749387_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Creed’ actor and his girlfriend looked incredibly fashionable as they strolled down the street in Malibu.

Michael B. Jordan, 34, and his girlfriend Lori Harvey24, couldn’t make a better pair! The couple held hands after grabbing lunch at Nobu in Malibu on Sunday August 22. They were leaving the restaurant and looked like they were having a great day, as they romantically strolled down the street.

The Black Panther actor sported a white button-down with a funky and colorful pattern. He also rocked a pair of green shorts and white Nike sneakers, as he walked with his girlfriend. Michael accessorized with a gold watch, chain, and a pair of round sunglasses. Lori looked fabulous with white pants and a colorful, shoulder-less top. She also sported a pair of shiny high heels, and accessorized with large, gold-hooped earrings. She also carried a tiny pink handbag with her on the outing. The couple looked infatuated with each other, especially in one photo where Michael held his girlfriend close, and they smiled at each other.

Michael and Lori holding hands on Sunday. (RMBI/LESE/APEX / BACKGRID )

The couple have been having quite a romantic summer together, as they’ve been going on plenty of dates together and even had a getaway in July. Lori shared an Instagram post, where she thanked God for her boyfriend and said that the two were “Soulmates” in another video. The pair had a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles on Friday August 20, when they were spotted leaving Craig’s, a celeb hotspot.

Related Gallery

Lori Harvey: Photos Of Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Stunning couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey leave after a Malibu lunch date at Nobu Restaurant. Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michael B Jordan and new love Lori Harvey leave St Bart's. 21 Jan 2021 Pictured: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728085_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Michael B Jordan and new love Lori Harvey strolling in the port during their vacation in St Barts. 18 Jan 2021 Pictured: Michael B Jordan and new love Lori Harvey. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727164_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Michael and Lori have been dating since November 2020, and went public in January, posting glimpses into their relationship on social media. Michael spoke about why he decided to be public about his relationship with Lori, after keeping his personal life private for years, in an April interview with People. “I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he said. “I’m extremely happy.”

Michael and Lori have been dating since November 2020. (BACKGRID)

Other than being happy, Michael also explained that getting more comfortable as a public figure helped him want to open up about his relationship with Lori. I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in,” he told People. “So, for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

 