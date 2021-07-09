Watch

Lori Harvey Thanks God For BF Michael B. Jordan As They Kiss & Cuddle During Sunset Dip

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey.
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan shared a romantic kiss in this sweet new video during a tropical getaway.

Soulmates! One of Hollywood’s hottest couples, Michael B. Jordan, 34, and Lori Harvey, 24, shared a sweet moment while on their “baecation”. The two appeared to be loved-up in an infinity pool, while overlooking the ocean and sharing a romantic kiss — all during a romantic sunset. Lori captioned the sweet video, “Thank you God,” and Michael replied, “So grateful baby,” with the prayer hands emoji.

The two jetted off on a tropical getaway on July 4 and have been documenting their vacation along the way. “Soulmates,” Lori captioned another video, which showed the two gazing at the ocean. In the video, the Creed actor and the brunette beauty stated “I love you” to each other before flipping the camera to the ocean. In the short clip, Michael couldn’t keep his hands to himself and caressed her face instead. The couple looked as relaxed as could be while soaking up the sun.

The Black Panther actor has been sharing his love for his leading lady on social media by showing off their date nights and adventures. In a previous interview, Michael revealed why he decided to finally confirm the relationship publicly. 

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey enjoy a romantic moment while on vacation.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he told People. “I am extremely happy. I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature of the business that we’re in,” he added. “So, for me, it was a moment too, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

The two lovebirds have been romantically linked since November 2020 and they confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2021. They have been packing on major PDA ever since.