See Pics

Lori Harvey Rocks A Bikini On Tropical ‘Baecation’ With BF Michael B. Jordan — See Pics

michael
BACKGRID
Lori Harvey PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Sep 2018 PrettyLittleThing Ashley Graham event
EXCLUSIVE: Michael B Jordan and new love Lori Harvey leave St Bart's. 21 Jan 2021 Pictured: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA728085_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Michael B Jordan and new love Lori Harvey strolling in the port during their vacation in St Barts. 18 Jan 2021 Pictured: Michael B Jordan and new love Lori Harvey. Photo credit: EliotPress/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA727164_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Lori Harvey exits after dinner with a girlfriend at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: NEMO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have jetted off on a tropical vacation, and put on a loved-up display in a series of pics and videos.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey looked more loved-up than ever when they posed together on “baecation”. The 24-year-old model and her 34-year-old actor beau jetted off on a tropical getaway, and were seen soaking up the sun on July 4. Lori took to her Instagram Story to share multiple snaps, including a pic of herself in a leopard print bikini and layered gold necklaces, which highlighted her toned figure.

She also posted a video while at dinner with Michael on July 3, showing the Black Panther actor’s hand gently caressing her leg underneath the table. For the outing, he wore a brown button down, and accessorized with plenty of bling. “Always eating,” Lori captioned another video, which showed her beau sitting at a table while rocking a red floral top and stylish shades. Although it’s clear the couple were somewhere tropical, Lori didn’t divulge their location.

The brunette beauty, who is the step daughter of Steve Harvey, was first linked to the actor once dubbed the ‘Hottest Man Alive’ in late 2020. The lovebirds confirmed their romance on Instagram in January, and since then, they’ve been spotted going on various date nights and packing on the PDA. Michael recently opened up about why he decided to confirm the relationship to the public.

lori
Lori and Michael. Image: BACKGRID

Related Gallery

Michael B. Jordan's Sexiest Pics Of All Time -- Photos

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
BLACK PANTHER, Michael B. Jordan, 2018. © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles. Michael B. Jordan attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. Picture date: Sunday February 24, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Oscars. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:41422345 (Press Association via AP Images)

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he told People. “I am extremely happy. I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature pf the business that we’re in,” he added. “So, for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

Michael also revealed he was taking “time” before having kids. During an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he discussed a name tradition in his family, and his plans for his future children. “I am breaking that circle right there,” he said as the audience laughed. “It’s too much. The pressure I had to live up to my dad’s name and I’m not gonna put that on my kid … I’m gonna give him his own identity. He’s gotta walk in his own shoes.”