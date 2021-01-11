Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Confirm Relationship & Go IG Official With Steamy PDA Pics

It’s not a rumor anymore! After being spotted on two trips together, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed that they’re dating by taking their romance to Instagram.

Michael B. Jordan, 33, and Lori Harvey, 24, are officially an item! On Jan. 10, the stars both took to Instagram to share photos with each other, confirming their relationship for the very first time. Lori, who is Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, shared two Polaroid pics — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. In one, the actor is kissing her cheek, and in the other, they’re posed up in front of a Christmas tree.

Meanwhile, in Michael’s pics — WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE — the two are cuddled close to one another in one, and gazing into each other’s eyes in another. This is the first time that Michael and Lori have publicly acknowledged their relationship themselves. However, fans have suspected that something’s been going on between the pair since they were photographed arriving in her hometown together ahead of Thanksgiving.

After that, they were able to remain under the radar for a few weeks. However, they were spotted together once again when they jetted to Utah for a New Year’s Eve getaway. The stars were pictured getting off an airplane at their destination. They then fueled romance rumors when they both shared separate videos of themselves snowboarding during the winter vacation.

This hot new romance comes after Lori’s split from Future in mid-2020. The pair was first linked in Oct. 2019 and had been dating for several month when they broke up. Now, that’s all in the past, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the young star seems very “happy” with Michael B. Jordan these days. “It’s still very new and fun,” our insider explained. “They are enjoying their time together and getting to know each other more.”

Lori and Michael are both pretty particular when it comes to what they share on social media about their personal lives, so going Instagram official is definitely a big step for both of them. Both of their photos were filled with comments from fans and friends, who gushed over how happy they were for the new couple. The New Year is off to a good start for these two!