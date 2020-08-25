Lori Harvey & Future Fans Think They’ve Split For Good After Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

It appears there’s no ‘future’ between Future and Lori Harvey. They have reportedly unfollowed each other online, leaving some fans… hyped about him channeling his heartbreak into a new ‘fire’ album!

Three months after name dropping Lori Harvey on his new album, Future and Steve Harvey‘s daughter have reportedly broken up. Fans have noticed that Lori, 23, doesn’t follow Future, 36, anymore. Future is currently following nobody, and he only has three posts visible on his Instagram page. Both Lori and Future have deleted pictures of them as a couple, according to Hot New Hip Hop, which was up a few weeks ago. While the two haven’t issued a definite statement on their relationship status, this unfollowing and social media scrubbing was enough for fans, who reacted to the news in odd ways.

“Ik that new future album better be FYE!!! Lori gave my man back to the streets,” one fan tweeted. Many of Future’s fans cited this potential breakup as an indication that he’s going to put all his pain in some killer new music. While High Off Life was greeted with mostly favorable reviews, it seems some fans prefer “heartbroken Future” over a Future who’s happy in a relationship. “Future is going to drop the hardest album of the century.[fire emoji] Thank you, Lori Harvey [praying hands].” “Future & Lori broke up? We boutta get HNDRXX pt 2.” “Future and Lori broke up it’s ready be some real music dropping.” “Is it tru ? Did Lori break futures heart is that what I’m hearin? Next future album gonna be the toxic future I miss, I’m so excited.”

Future is going to drop the hardest album of the century.🔥Thank you Lori Harvey 🙏🏼 — Michael (@mikeenunezz) August 25, 2020

Lori, mission accomplished. Future, fire album 💿 otw 😊😊 — KWEEN' D 🌙 (@laROBYNN) August 25, 2020

Future and Lori broke up….. classic album incoming pic.twitter.com/PKMgTNv4Yl — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) August 24, 2020

Others pointed out that this breakup means Lori went almost ten months without getting pregnant. That’s quite a feat when taking into consideration that Future is rather prolific. “Future has 8 kids with 8 different women. Lori is the only one to date him and not fall pregnant,” one fan tweeted.” “So glad Lori left future without having a baby by him. She must’ve doubled up on plan b,” added another. “Lori Harvey escaped Future without a baby?! An iconic Queen!!”

Lori Harvey escaped Future without a baby?! An iconic Queen!! pic.twitter.com/2LUZ7Q5RVv — ℙ𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕪 𝕃𝕒𝔹𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 𝔼𝕤𝕢🦚 (@petttylabelle) August 24, 2020

Y’all can say whatever about Lori Harvey at least that girl ain’t dumb to get pregnant for future 😂😂 — Golden🇬🇩 (@GoldenYushi) August 25, 2020

Future and Lori first sparked dating rumors in Oct. 2019, when they both shared pictures of the same Malibu beach to their respective social media accounts. One month later, Lori fanned the flames of these romance rumors by partying with him at Future’s 36th birthday. The two traveled to Abu Dhabi in November and to Nigeria in December. They rang in 2020 together in Las Vegas and were reportedly quarantining together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it seemed things were heating up between them, it appears that romance is just another casualty of this year.