Lori Harvey: 5 Things About Steve Harvey’s Stepdaughter Arrested For Hit & Run

Next time, Lori Harvey should just take an Uber. She was arrested for a hit and run while in Beverly Hills, so get all the info about this young woman.

Lori Harvey, 22, was arrested on Oct. 20 after reportedly being involved with a hit and run car accident. The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to E! News Lori allegedly hit a parked vehicle, rolled her car, and walked away from the scene. She was reportedly arrested for misdemeanor hit and run, as well as for delaying a police investigation. She was taken into custody but not booked. Instead, she was given a misdemeanor citation at the scene and released. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lori’s rep and the BHPD for comment on the case.

Before this incident, Lori was having dinner with a female friend at Nobu in Malibu. She also raised a few eyebrows by sharing an Instagram Story that was very similar to one posted by Future, 35, one of her rumored flings. Lori’s dating history has been a hot topic, so here’s what you need to know.

1. She’s been romantically linked to Future, Trey Songz, Justin Combs, and Justin’s father. Lori, a model, was rumored at the beginning of 2019 to be in a love triangle with Future, 25, Justin Combs, 25, and Trey Songz, 34. After that drama set Twitter on fire, Lori took it to the next level by sparking an alleged romance with Justin’s father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49. The two were seen having dinner together in July. The following summer was filled with Italian vacations and late nights in Cabo. However, by October, it appeared to be over. Diddy was seen spending time with another woman, and Lori reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram in response.

2. She’s Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter. Yes, that Steve Harvey — the iconic television host for everything from Family Feud to the Miss Universe pageant. But most importantly, in this context, he’s the author of Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, a book that coaches women into making their men commit. It looks like successfully wooing people over runs in the family. Lori is the daughter of fashion blogger Marjorie Elaine Harvey, who married Steve in 2007.

3. She’s been linked to several other hotshots. Gossip Twitter account @gossipoftheciti claimed on Feb. 4 that Lori and race car driver Lewis Hamilton, 34, were “booed up at the club and tonguing each other down.” While this hasn’t been confirmed, the rumor surfaced after Lori wiped Trey Songz, 34, from her Instagram feed. She had been photographed with the “Mr. Steal Your Girl” rapper since Dec. 2018 — Lori was even filmed with her arms wrapped around the rapper as he performed in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve, according to TMZ. But it was one specific outing, a trip to a Beverly Hills jewelry store on Dec. 19, 2018, that reportedly elicited petty responses from Future, 35, and Justin Combs, 25. After Lori was photographed hiding from paparazzi, Future said in an IG Live session, “You ducked too late,” while Justin captioned an IG photo, “Should’ve ducked sooner.” It was presumably directed at the model, according to The Shade Room. She was previously engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay, 24.

4. She’s breaking the status quo in the modeling industry. As a model who’s only 5’3″, in addition to being a POC, Lori told BET, “Being that I’m not a traditional model, it’s kind of cool because I feel like it’s opening up a door for a new generation of models that look more like me versus being 5-foot-10 and super skinny [with a] super flat stomach and super skinny legs like everything looks so perfect. So, it’s cool that I don’t have to be a size 00.” She added, “I feel like you don’t see a lot of color in the fashion industry in general. You just don’t. I think I was one of five girls backstage at the show that was African-American.”

Lori has modeled down runways during Paris and Milan’s Fashion Weeks, mainly walking for Dolce & Gabbana multiple times. She even shared the stage with Justin’s brother, Christian Combs, during one such show in Sept. 2017! Off the runway, Lori’s still a high fashion connoisseur — she can be seen repping brands like Hermès and Chanel on her IG feed.

5. She once aspired to compete in the Olympics. Before modeling, Lori was a competitive horseback rider with many ribbons to prove her talent — Steve proudly wore one of them on the Steve Harvey show in 2014. She attended college in Florida to continue competing but switched to online classes after breaking her back and tearing her MCL in a showjumping competition, which ended her horseback riding career.