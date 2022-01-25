Find Out

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey walk arm in arm as they leave Nobu Malibu after having dinner in Malibu. 25 Apr 2021 Pictured: Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA749387_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey seen on a night out, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Aug 2021
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Stunning couple Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey leave after a Malibu lunch date at Nobu Restaurant. Pictured: Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey BACKGRID USA 22 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Inglewood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Micheal B Jordan and Lori Harvey hold hands while leaving Drake's Billboard after-party at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.Pictured: Michael B Jordan, Lori HarveyBACKGRID USA 24 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Editor

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else.

Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan
Lori Harvey said the key to a good relationship is “communication” and being “friends first”. She and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan hold hands during a Aug. 2021 outing. (RMBI/LESE/APEX / BACKGRID)

For Michael, this meant learning more about Lori’s passion for skincare. Laughing about her boyfriend sweetly, Lori  — who launched her founder of SKN By Lori Harvey brand in late 2021 — said, “Mike doesn’t know a ton about skincare — everything he’s learned, he learned when we got together. He used to just wash his face with a warm rag and walk out the door, and it would make me cringe.”

But she said it was helpful to have his, and others’ opinions along the way. “Before I launched, my anxiety was through the roof,” Lori said. “I questioned every little thing, like, ‘Is my packaging OK? Should I have redone this, should I redo this? Is this the right time, should we push the launch date back?'”

Related Gallery

Lori Harvey: Photos Of Steve Harvey's Stepdaughter

West Hollywood, CA - Lori Harvey was pictured looking very fashionable arriving for a festive holiday party at Craig's in West Hollywood.Pictured: Lori HarveyBACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: PeBu / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lori Harvey amfAR Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Nov 2021
Lori Harvey is seen leaving pilates in Los Angeles. 04 Nov 2021 Pictured: Lori Harvey is seen leaving pilates in Los Angeles. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA802295_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey hold hands while out in LA in Aug. 2021. (RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, Lori is grappling with the pressure of succeeding in the shadow of her superstar dad Steve. “There’s the feeling like, ‘I have to be successful because my dad is this successful giant,’ and of course wanting to impress your parents and make them proud,” she said. “Then there’s the societal pressures of social media: everything has to be perfect. There are times I’ve gotten insecure or you start comparing yourself to other people. You see what they’re doing on social media, and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’m not doing enough.'”