Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Hanging Out’ With Odell Beckham Jr. 1 Year After Her Split From Pete Davidson

A new boo? Kim Kardashian, 42, and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 30, have reportedly been “hanging out” just over a year after she called it quits with Pete Davidson, 29. A source close to The Kardashians star told PEOPLE on Sept. 19 that the two have “made a connection.” In addition, the insider claimed that OBJ and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Wood, have called it quits.

The possible new romance for the brunette beauty comes just over one year after her split from Pete and nearly one year after she finalized her divorce from rapper Kanye West, 46. Kim shares four kids with Ye including North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Kim and the Yeezy designer were married from 2014 until she filed to end their marriage in early 2021. By that November, she was officially linked to the Saturday Night Live alum.

Kim and Pete had a whirlwind romance that lasted until they split in Aug. 2022 after nine months of dating. The then “it couple” were spotted in the Bahamas, New York City, and even at the Met Gala during their relationship. During an Oct. 2022 episode of the famous family’s Hulu series, Kim gushed over Pete ahead of their split. “Pete has the best heart. I feel like people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls and he does,” she said at the time. “[But] he is just the sweetest [and] most thoughtful person.”

Meanwhile, OBJ and Lauren dated from Nov. 2019 until their recent 2023 split, as reported by PEOPLE. The 30-year-old and his now-ex also share a son, Zydn, who they welcomed in Feb. 2022. One day ahead of Kim and OBJ’s reported “hanging out,” Lauren took to Instagram to share a cryptic post. “Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown,” she captioned a carousel of selfies. The proud dad shared a photo with their son nearly one month prior on Aug. 25. Lauren has yet to publicly address the reported split with OBJ.

Kim, for her part, has been enjoying some R&R and took to Instagram on Sept. 18 to share a carousel of vacation photos with her friends. In the snapshots the 42-year-old rocked a black triangle bikini top with a pair of ripped unbuttoned jeans. “Vacay Vibes,” she captioned the post. That same day, she sent her followers into a frenzy with another sexy bikini post. A few days prior, her son Saint also made headlines when he posed with his baby cousin Tatum, 1, via Khloé Kardashian‘s Snapchat.