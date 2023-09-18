Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Holds Baby Cousin Tatum in Sweet New Photo

Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

There’s nothing like the love of your cousin! Kim and Khloé Kardashian‘s sons posed together for the cutest photo shared via the 39-year-old’s Snapchat on Sept. 16. In the snapshot, Kim’s son, Saint West, 7, adorably held his baby cousin, Tatum, 1, on his shoulders while one of their moms helped out and held the toddler by the shoulder. “Tatum and Saint,” the Good American co-founder captioned the post, along with two white heart emojis.

For the beachside photo, the seven-year-old rocked a black t-shirt with a yellow graphic on it. Saint also looked extra dapper with his hair in twists. Meanwhile, Tatum posed with a big smile as he rocked what appeared to be a pale blue onesie with shorts. The one-year-old, who Khloé welcomed via surrogate with her ex Tristan Thompson, sent fans into a frenzy with his adorable natural curls.

Soon after a fan account re-shared the photo, many of KarJenner fans took to the comments to gush over the two cousins. “Beautiful children,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Awe he’s so cute he definitely has Khloes [sic] nose lol.” In a separate comment, another fan couldn’t help but notice the 42-year-old holding up her nephew. “Awh Kim holding Tatum up,” they swooned. Khloé welcomed her only son in early Aug. 2022, while Kim welcomed Saint with her ex-husband, Kanye West, 46, in Dec. 2015.

The photo of the two Kardashian boys comes amid Khloé’s newest photo of Tatum shared via Instagram on Sept. 16. In that separate post, the blonde beauty gushed over her little one as he posed holding an apple on her kitchen counter. “My baby,” she captioned the post, along with a green heart emoji. Many of her 312 million followers took to the comments to mention how much Tatum looks like his Uncle Rob Kardashian, 36. “He’s so cute and I still see so much of Rob,” one fan gushed, while another chimed in with, “I see so much of You & Rob.” His Grandma Kris Jenner, 67, made sure to react as well and called him her “Precious Angel.”

Meanwhile, Saint made headlines that same day after he was photographed giving the paparazzi his middle finger while out with his mom (see photos here). Soon after the photos and video of the moment landed on social media, many of Kim’s fans took to the comments to react. One fan quoted Kanye’s song “No More Parties in LA,” when reacting to the clip of the preteen. “That’s baby Ye. We don’t worry ‘bout him,” they joked, while another added, “His father’s son!!!” Kim shares three other kids with Ye including: North, 10, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.