Rob’s Twin! Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Son Tatum

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

Strong resemblance! Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her son, Tatum, and fans think he looks exactly like her brother, Rob Kardashian.

“My baby,” Khloé, 39, captioned the adorable snapshot of Tatum, 14 months, on Sept. 16, adding a green heart emoji.

The tot looked stylish in a green tank top and matching beanie that featured a yellow smiley face. He had a precious expression on his face as he stared at the camera while holding an apple. Tatum has been the sweetest addition to the family since Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their son via surrogate on July 28, 2022. The former couple also shares daughter True, who was born on April 12, 2018.

“Rob Jr. and Sr. through and through,” one follower commented in reference to Khloé’s only brother and her late father, who died in September 2003 from esophageal cancer. “Definitely Uncle Rob’s twin,” another user gushed. “You literally had a son for Rob LOL,” a separate commenter wrote.

The Good American founder has a tight bond with Rob, 36, and she spends a lot of time with her brother and his daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. Dream spends a lot of time in Khloé’s care, and the Kardashians star raised some eyebrows when she referred to herself as her niece’s “third parent” in July. She later clarified her statement and called her entire family a “tribe.”

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wrote via her Instagram Story on July 13. “Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

Khloé noted that she “takes pride” in the “love” she has for her family and calls all of her nieces, nephews, and sisters her “babies.”

“I wholeheartedly believe that it takes a village to raise a child,” she continued. “Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another. That’s what family does. We are a tribe and all of us will always be there for one another. Especially the babies!”