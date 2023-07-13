Khloe Kardashian Shows Love To Blac Chyna: She’s ‘Doing The Best She Can As A Parent’

The reality star shared an emotional message saying that both the Kardashian family and Blac Chyna both want to 'move on' from narratives pitting them against each other.

Khloe Kardashian gave support to Blac Chyna in a moving message on her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 13. She called out the “Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna” narrative after Scott Disick had called Khloe “somewhat of a co-parent to [Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter] Dream” on The Kardashians. Khloe said that Chyna was “doing the best she can as a parent and in life,” as was she and Rob.

Khloe’s message for Chyna. (Instagram/Khloe Kardashian)

Khloe said that she was upset to see all the drama play out around Dream’s birthday party. “I hate how something so sweet as Dream’s 6th birthday is getting twisted,” she wrote. “We are ALL trying to do our best in life. Our children are healthy and happy! Most of all they are LOVED!! LOVED by everyone in our tribe.”

The Kardashians star proceeded to say that there was “nothing” to the feud with Chyna, and that they “want to move on from the negativity” and only think about their family. “The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels unconditional love at her mommy’s house, her daddy’s house, and any family member’s house for that matter,” she wrote. “Life is hard enough. Let’s try to lead with love and understanding especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day.”

In an earlier post, Khloe wrote about how she often spends time with Rob, and she has a very special bond with Dream. “I love her beyond measure. [Khloe’s daughter] True and Dream are best friends and I feel so incredibly blessed they have this relationship. I consider ALL of my nieces and nephews my babies,” she wrote. “Life is full of ups and downs and I am proud that we have a family that can lean on one another.”

 

