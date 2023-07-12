Scott Disick Shades Blac Chyna, Saying Rob Kardashian ‘Co-Parents’ With Sis Khloe To Raise Dream

Scott made the comment to Khloe on 'The Kardashians' as she helped throw Rob and Blac Chyna's child, Dream, a 6th birthday party. See the clip here.

July 12, 2023


Scott Disick served a back-handed diss to Blac Chyna while complimenting Khloé Kardashian for helping her younger brother, Rob Kardashian, throw his and Blac Chyna’s 6-year-old daughter, Dream, a butterfly-themed birthday party. “You’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream,” Scott, 40, told Khloé, 39, in a preview clip of Thursday, July 13’s episode of The Kardashians. Khloé didn’t seem to agree with that compliment but agreed that she’s “probably more than an aunt” to Dream.

The Good American founder added that she feel’s like a “third parent” or a “third wheel.” Scott decided to compliment her further, describing her as “the wheel that makes the car move.” The preview clip was obtained by E! News on Wednesday, July 12 and can be viewed HERE.

Rob, 36, and Chyna, 35, welcomed Dream in 2016, less than one year into their public romance. However, they broke up several times before parting ways for good at some point in 2017. They then entered tense legal battles over custody, an incident of alleged revenge porn, and physical and mental abuse.

Rob and Khloé have always been close, with Rob even living with his older sis at one point. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Khloé has taken Dream under her wing and treats her like one of her own. “Dream is like one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them,” Khloé said in a confessional in the preview clip of The Kardashians. “I love mothering people … it’s so in my blood just to be a mom,” she added. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Khloé is the mother of daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11 months, with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Her Instagram page is speckled with images of her kids, plus her nieces and nephews, exemplifying just how much Khloé loves being a mother figure to all in her life.

Scott’s comments to Khloé debuted just one day after Chyna said she feels no ill will toward Rob or his family. “As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there’s never been anything negative. I don’t talk about them,” the media personality told The U.S. Sun on July 11. “I’ve never talked about them for what, the past six years now. So it’s all love.” Chyna lost her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian family in 2022.

