Blac Chyna Denies Having ‘Negativity’ Towards The Kardashians After $100M Lawsuit: ‘It’s All Love’

The reality star explained that she thought that 'with time' they would all 'move on' over a year after her trial against the Kardashians came to an end.

July 12, 2023 9:40AM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Blac Chyna revealed that she has no hard feelings towards the Kardashian family, after losing her $100 million lawsuit in a new interview with The US Sunpublished on Tuesday, July 11. The reality star, 35, denied feeling negativity towards them, while saying that things have been going “smooth” as she co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian, 36, who she shares a daughter Dream6, with.

When asked how things have been between her and the Kardashian family, Chyna had only positive things to say, while saying she was looking to get past the hard times they faced during the 2022 lawsuit. “It’s going good. It’s going good. I think that everything will get better, like with time, things just have to like kind of move on,” she said.

Chyna said that co-parenting has been going ‘smooth.’ (Shutterstock)

Chyna continued and said she felt no ill will towards her ex’s family. “As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there’s never been anything negative. I don’t talk about them,” she explained. “I’ve never talked about them for what, the past six years now. So it’s all love.”

When opening up about the challenges of co-parenting with Rob and her other ex Tyga, Chyna revealed that there actually aren’t any. “You know what, actually there are no challenges, everything’s been going like really smooth, which I’m really grateful for,” she told the outlet.

Blac Chyna said she hadn’t spoken to the Kardashians in six years, and had no negative feelings. (Shutterstock)

Chyna’s legal battle with the Kardashians came to an end in May 2022, when the court ruled in favor of the famous family, saying they had not defamed Chyna. After the court ruled in favor of the Kardashians, Chyna did vow to appeal the ruling. Her motion to have the trial judge dismissed, citing bias, was thrown out in court shortly after the trial ended. After her legal battle against the whole family, she was also in the midst of a lawsuit against Rob for a revenge porn case. The two of them reached a settlement before going to trial in June 2022.

