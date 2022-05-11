Blac Chyna Has ‘Less Than 18 Percent’ Chance Of Winning Appeal Against Kardashians, Attorney Says

Blac Chyna, 34, has decided to appeal the verdict and rulings in her case against the Kardashians after the latter won the $100 million lawsuit she had against them, but it looks like she doesn’t have a big chance of winning, according to one civil attorney. The reality star is appealing because she claims Superior Court Judge Gregory Alarcon “exhibited an ‘undeniably hostile and extremely biased’ attitude towards her and [her attorney] Ms. [Lynne] Ciani during the trial, and Attorney John M. Phillips of Phillips & Hunt says that although new evidence is not needed in the appeal, the history of these kinds of appeals succeeding is not high.

“It’s quite difficult to overturn a lawful jury verdict and the odds are not in her favor. It usually requires a fresh look from a new set of lawyers in a relatively short time frame,” Attorney Phillips EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “In the past few years, the reversal rate in civil cases at the California Court of Appeal has been consistently around 18 percent. I’d say based on the current state of her pleadings and rulings, Chyna’s chances are even less than 18 percent. Delay is a strategy and can result in the settlement or movement of assets.”

Chyna’s appeal would begin “with a Motion for New Trial in the trial court. Then, the Motion and any adverse rulings are appealed to the state appellate court,” Attorney Phillips said. “They review whether the trial court judge abused his discretion or if there was a legal error.”

