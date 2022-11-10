Rob Kardashian Gushes Over ‘Sweetest’ Daughter Dream On 6th Birthday: ‘Daddy Will Always Love You’

Happy birthday Dream Kardashian! Rob Kardashian‘s adorable daughter turned 6 on Thursday, November 10, and he celebrated by sharing the sweetest social media tribute to Dream. Rob, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, posted a photo on Instagram of Dream smiling and poking her head out of a massive fake dinosaur egg. His message to Dream read, “Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞.”

Some of Rob’s famous sisters also honored Dream on social media for her birthday. Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself and her niece on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy birthday my beautiful sweet silly dream girl I love you soooo much!!” Khloe Kardashian, who regularly drives Dream and her daughter True, 4, to dance class, posted a photo of “Happy Birthday” balloons in the back seat of her car. “This was my birthday girl on the way to school this morning. Lol. Carpool Party,” Khloe wrote.

Rob’s mom, Kris Jenner, also honored Dream with an Instagram tribute on Nov. 10, which is also Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble‘s birthday. “Happy birthday to my little Dream girl who is the light of our lives!!!” Kris wrote. “You have the most amazing spirit and most adorable personality with so much energy, and you just light up every single room you walk into with such joy. I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!! You make me laugh so hard I cry. You are strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful… you have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me. I’m so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!! Lovey xo 😍❤️🙏🎂🥳.”

Dream has been growing up so fast into such an adorable little girl. A few months ago, Dream shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris for Amazon Glow, and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE intel about Rob’s reaction to his daughter’s moment in the spotlight.

“Dream had so much fun shooting the commercial with Kris, she’s already asking when the next one is,” the insider dished. “Rob‘s never going to be a stage dad but he’s so proud of her. Everyone at the shoot was raving about what a natural Dream is and how great she is to work with, she totally impressed everyone.”

Dream also has a close bond with her mom Blac Chyna, who recently sued the Kardashians over the end of her and Rob’s former series, Rob & Chyna. The situation was brought up on a recent episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, which Rob does not appear on.