Khloe Kardashian Admits Blac Chyna Trial Was ‘Stressful’: ‘She’s Suing Us While Dream Is At My House’

On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian met up for lunch just days before their trial against Blac Chyna was set to begin. “The mother of my brother’s daughter is suing me, Kylie [Jenner], Kimberly and my mom for defamation and interference with a contract,” Khloe explained. “The trial starts next week. She is saying that the Rob & Chyna show didn’t get a second season because we interfered with it. Not because they weren’t in a relationship anymore…”

During the lunch, Kim got a call from the family’s lawyer. “We are just wondering what ever happened to the part of the case where she had to give her records?” Kim asked on the phone. “She started to give the records, but is that going to be sufficient enough?” The lawyer explained that his team filed a motion that would be heard in a few days time. “[The motion is] to exclude her damages claim because she had not fulfilled her obligation to give us all the stuff,” the lawyer said. “She basically gave us a data dump of bank records, but they’re incomplete. We don’t have tax returns. We’re missing all kinds of stuff.”

Kim and Khloe wondered why Chyna would even go through with the lawsuit if she didn’t hand in the necessary documents to collect money [damages] from it. “She can still go through with the claim of who’s right and who’s wrong, but no damages, so what’s the point?” Kim asked. The lawyer responded, “She can claim nominal damages. She could say, ‘I want the trial to go forward to show that I was right,’ and then she gets a dollar.”

Kim was confident that she and her family were in the right, as she pointed out, “She had a restraining order against my brother. How can they even do a show together if they have a restraining order and they physically can’t stand next to each other?” However, that didn’t stop the nerves. “I definitely am really nervous because I know in a lot of the justice reform work that I’m in is that when there’s a jury involved, there’s no telling how people will side,” she admitted. “Even if you have the truth on your side and you believe in your side and your team, you have no idea what the outcomes going to be.”

Khloe shared the same sentiments. “She’s suing us for over a hundred million dollars and we’re leaving our fate in the hands of 12 random people!” she exclaimed. “What if they hate us?” Khloe admitted that she wasn’t worried about anything she’d done — “facts are the facts,” she said. She still felt a certain way about the trial, though. “It’s just going to be stressful and annoying — she’s suing us and [her daughter] Dream is at my house!”

Khloe is very close with her brother, Rob Kardashian, and she spends a lot of time with Dream, so it certainly was uncomfortable for her to be dealing with legal issues involving Dream’s mother. In early May, the Kardashians ended up winning the defamation lawsuit.