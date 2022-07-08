Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

Rob's baby girl is ready for her close-up! Dream shot a commercial with her grandma Kris Jenner and everyone on set had a 'blast.'

July 8, 2022 2:24PM EDT
It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.

“Dream had so much fun shooting the commercial with Kris, she’s already asking when the next one is,” the insider dished. “Rob‘s never going to be a stage dad but he’s so proud of her. Everyone at the shoot was raving about what a natural Dream is and how great she is to work with, she totally impressed everyone.”

As for how Dream’s close-up came to be, a second source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that it was all the famous momager’s idea! “Kris was the one who was initially approached by Amazon for this new partnership. When she learned what the ad was all about, she immediately knew Dream would be perfect for this.”

The insider went on to say that Kris brought the idea to Rob to see if he had any interest in putting his only child in a commercial. Ironically, Dream had already mentioned she was ready for her close-up! “Rob decided to let Dream participate in the Amazon Glow promo because it was something Dream expressed a desire to do. He would never in a million years pressure her to do anything she didn’t want to and Dream had such a fun time with filming. He was there with her the entire time and even helped direct her on set.” Things couldn’t have gone better, per the source, as everyone was said to have a “blast, especially seeing “what a natural Dream was.”

While there hasn’t been news of another project for the young Kardashian starlet at the moment, HollywoodLife will keep you posted on Dream’s new acting career!

