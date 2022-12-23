Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4

It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.

Both Dream and True were wearing matching all-black outfits and wore their hair in similar styles. True wore a black crewneck sweater, while Dream, whose dad is Rob Kardashian, rocked a winter coat over a tanktop. Khloe bundled up in a puffy, olive green ski jacket, and wore huge hooped earrings during the family outing.

Khloe shared tons of looks at the girls, including them sitting on a Christmas-y bench, in front of a giant reindeer and walking through trees with tons of holiday lights. She also shared some clips of the girls dancing, hugging a light-up candy cane, and admiring some of the snow. Both of the cousins looked really happy with all of the lights, as they ran around and admired the pretty colors.

Through the holiday season, Khloe has spent lots of time reflecting and preparing for Christmas with the family. Earlier in December, she shared a throwback photo of the KarJenner cousins from Thanksgiving 2021, and she couldn’t believe how “time flies” looking at the old photo. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” she wrote. Speaking of milestones and growing up, Khloe also revealed that True even lost her first tooth back on December 20.

Of course, the whole Kardashian family has been preparing for the holidays, and they also have two new baby boys in the family for Khloe and her sister Kylie Jenner. While each had sons this year, they still haven’t revealed their children’s names, and their mom Kris Jenner took that into consideration when sharing an Elf on the Shelf display with all of her grandchildren, listing Khloe’s son as “Baby Boy Thompson” and Kylie’s as “Baby Boy Webster.”