Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm

Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”

The KarJenner kid cousins clearly have the most amazing family bond, as they are consistently spotted having a blast with each other in videos shared by the famous brood, with Khloe appearing to be the ringleader. Earlier this year, she posted a clip of True dancing up a storm with her adorable cousin, Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream.

The dance party came after the cousins — including Penelope and Reign Disick — had one memorable Easter holiday. The kids had the time of their lives celebrating at grandmother Kris Jenner‘s Hidden Hills estate on April 17. Taking to her Instagram, Khloe shared adorable snaps and too-cute clips of the gang enjoying an Easter egg hunt.

Meanwhile, Khloe took time out of her KarJenner archival gig to reveal her new hairdo! The style maven posted an absolutely gorgeous snap of herself sporting bangs! “Bang bang,” the mother of one captioned the snap, while her family flooded the comments section to tell her how beautiful she looked. Kim Kardashian commented, “I love this so much,” while Kylie Jenner commented, “Yes,” followed with another comment of a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, Khloe’s mom, Kris Jenner, commented, “So GORGEOUS!!,” with three red heart emojis at the end.

She also recently revealed that she wasn’t that big of a fan of her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding dress she wore for her Italian nuptials to Travis Barker. “I mean it was beautiful for sure,” Khloe said of the lingerie inspired wedding dress during Vogue’s lie detector test. “I just would’ve loved to have seen you in that at the after party and then something prior.”