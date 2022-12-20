Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter True, 4, Lost Her 1st Tooth In Cute New Video

While letting fans know the exciting news, True hilariously announced that she also 'lost' her toe.

By:
December 20, 2022 10:13PM EST
Khloe Kardashian True Thompspn
View gallery
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

True Thompson is getting to be such a big girl! Khloe Kardashian revealed on her Dec. 20 Instagram Story that 4-year-old True has officially lost her first tooth. With a reindeer antler filter on, True was encouraged by her doting mother to tell viewers the big news. “‘I lost my toe! I lost my teeth! I lost my toe!” True exclaimed.

Khloe, 39, replied with a laugh by questioning her statement that she lost her toe as well. “She lost of her first tooth,” Khloe captioned the post alongside a teary-eyed emoji and a red heart. How cute!

True and Khloe hopped back on Khloe’s Story later to play with more winter-themed filters. The first showed True standing in front of a fake window that gave a beautiful view of snow falling to the ground in a woodsy scenery. “I’m cold!” True blurted out as she rubbed her hands over her arms.

The next clip had True with a reindeer face filter on with snow following around her. After playing with her nose and making silly noses, she recited, “Peace begins with me.” Khloe agreed. “Yeah, peace does begin with you!” she laughed.

The final clip showed the Good American founder and True using a slow-motion filter. They posed with their heads leaned in at first, but when True didn’t move at all, Khloe exclaimed, “It’s a video! It’s a video!” Khloe might be giving off some Regina George’s mom vibes…

Khloe’s life has certainly been kid-friendly lately. On Dec. 18, she took to the ‘gram to share pictures of herself posing with her nieces, 10-year-old Penelope Disick and 9-year-old North West. The pictures came from Mason Disick‘s bar mitzvah and showed Khloe and Penelope serenely smiling as North moved around and caused some chaos. “Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pic,” Khloe captioned the pics.

Two days prior, Khloe got emotional as she posted a photo of True with a bunch of her cousins at Thanksgiving in 2021. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” she wrote in the caption with a teary-eyed emoji. The precious picture showed True smiling on an outdoor bench with Dream Kardashian, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s kids Chicago and Psalm.

