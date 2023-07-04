Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads In Daisy Dukes & A Leather Blazer With Nothing Underneath

Khloe Kardashian stunned in a new Good American campaign as she sported denim and leather for a ultra-sexy look.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 4, 2023 1:04PM EDT
View gallery
Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.Pictured: Hailey BaldwinRef: SPL1686468 300418 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani surprises fans as she runs across the field after her performance to watch Pink at American Express presents British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park. The 53-year-old stunner got very emotional as Pink tells the crowd what an incredible songwriter Gwen is and started to cry. 26 Jun 2023 Pictured: Gwen Stefani. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1000512_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lea Michele leaves for her matinee performance of 'Funny Girl' in cut-off jean shorts, white top and sneaker slides in New York City Pictured: Lea Michele Ref: SPL8523321 250623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights

Khloe Kardashian latest Good American campaign was another slay! The 39-year-old looked absolutely sensational as she sported a pair of denim daisy dukes, paired with a black leather blazer with nothing underneath via Instagram. The sultry look was styled with thigh high leather boots with a stiletto heel as she leaned against a wall for the photoshoot with Greg Swales. “Better than leather and denim,” Khloe began her caption on July 3, shouting out Good American’s incredibly popular vegan leather line. She then added, “my favorite duo” and a black heart emoji.

“When daddy says pose, you pose,” she captioned a second image in the same outfit as she sat down against the same wall. Daddy is, of course, a slang term to shoutout Greg who is a longtime Kardashian friend and collaborator — having also shot many of Kim Kardashian‘s shoots for the now-shuttered (but soon to be relaunched under SKKN) KKW Fragrance and Beauty lines, as well as SKIMS and her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t help but comment on the second pic, writing, “Wow” with a black heart and two sparkle emojis.

Khloe Kardashian rocks daisy dukes out in LA. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

For a third shot, Khloe perched against a gray block as she put her legs out, making a reference to mom Kris Jenner in the caption. “You’re doing amazing sweetie,” she wrote, a call back to a 2007 episode of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kim posed for Playboy while draped in layers and layers of pearls (but not much else).

Khloe recently got candid about her 30s coming to an end as she marked her 39th birthday — revealing this has been her least favorite decade yet. “I hate being in my 30s, I think it’s the worst decade ever,” she surprisingly remarked on Instagram, also adding she “doesn’t love showing all my gifts because I think it’s sort of obnoxious.” While her 30s have brought her two kids — daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, almost 1 — she has experienced a fair amount of ups-and-downs with their father Tristan Thompson over the years. The NBA star publicly cheated on her multiple times, including during her first pregnancy, again in 2017, and also in the spring of 2022 when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

More From Our Partners

ad