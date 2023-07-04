Khloe Kardashian Turns Heads In Daisy Dukes & A Leather Blazer With Nothing Underneath

Khloe Kardashian latest Good American campaign was another slay! The 39-year-old looked absolutely sensational as she sported a pair of denim daisy dukes, paired with a black leather blazer with nothing underneath via Instagram. The sultry look was styled with thigh high leather boots with a stiletto heel as she leaned against a wall for the photoshoot with Greg Swales. “Better than leather and denim,” Khloe began her caption on July 3, shouting out Good American’s incredibly popular vegan leather line. She then added, “my favorite duo” and a black heart emoji.

“When daddy says pose, you pose,” she captioned a second image in the same outfit as she sat down against the same wall. Daddy is, of course, a slang term to shoutout Greg who is a longtime Kardashian friend and collaborator — having also shot many of Kim Kardashian‘s shoots for the now-shuttered (but soon to be relaunched under SKKN) KKW Fragrance and Beauty lines, as well as SKIMS and her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover. Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t help but comment on the second pic, writing, “Wow” with a black heart and two sparkle emojis.

For a third shot, Khloe perched against a gray block as she put her legs out, making a reference to mom Kris Jenner in the caption. “You’re doing amazing sweetie,” she wrote, a call back to a 2007 episode of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians when Kim posed for Playboy while draped in layers and layers of pearls (but not much else).

Khloe recently got candid about her 30s coming to an end as she marked her 39th birthday — revealing this has been her least favorite decade yet. “I hate being in my 30s, I think it’s the worst decade ever,” she surprisingly remarked on Instagram, also adding she “doesn’t love showing all my gifts because I think it’s sort of obnoxious.” While her 30s have brought her two kids — daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, almost 1 — she has experienced a fair amount of ups-and-downs with their father Tristan Thompson over the years. The NBA star publicly cheated on her multiple times, including during her first pregnancy, again in 2017, and also in the spring of 2022 when he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.