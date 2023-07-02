Khloe Kardashian Declares Her 30s Have Been ‘The Worst Decade Ever’

Khloe Kardashian just turned 39 on June 27 and it seems like she’s happy the decade is almost over. The Good American founder took to Instagram on her birthday and shared a video that revealed she “hates” being in her 30s. She also showed off some cute birthday gifts she received from friends.

“I don’t love showing all my gifts because I think it’s sort of obnoxious, but this one was too funny. I hate being in my 30s, I think it’s the worst decade ever,” Khloe said in the clip while showing a cheeky card that had her new age on the front along with a finger flipping it off. There was also a bedazzled passport holder and various hair clips, including one with “365” on it, which is the number of days before Khloe turns 40. She revealed the gifts were from Alexa Brenman, in the caption, and some images were captured by People.

“And then all these clips. My mom calls me ‘Bunny’,” the birthday girl explained while talking about what was on each clip. “And then I have 365 — now less — days until I’m 40. My lovely year I was born.”

She also shared gifts that included a T-shirt that had her infamous 2007 mugshot on it and a Parental Advisory label underneath. A camera and film were also placed near the top, and other posts showed huge bouquets of flowers, chocolate, and other candy from loved ones.

Khloe’s birthday video was just one post of many that got her fans’ attention. Her special day was celebrated on social media by many of her family members, including brother Rob Kardashian, which can be seen in the post above, and they shared epic photos and/or videos of her throughout the years. They also included sweet and loving messages that celebrated her as a person.

“Happy Birthday @khloekardashian 🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup !” Rob wrote alongside photos of him and his daughter Dream, 6, with Khloe. “I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you.”