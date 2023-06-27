Rob Kardashian Breaks 4-Month Social Media Silence To Celebrate Sister Khloe’s 39th Birthday

Rob Kardashian, 36, returned to Instagram for the first time in fourth months to wish his oldest sister and bestie, Khloé Kardashian, a happy 39th birthday. “Happy Birthday @khloekardashian … Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup !” he began in the sweet post, which showed him and Koko posing for a selfie. “I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you.”

A second photo in the June 27 post showed Khloé smiling with Rob’s daughter, Dream, who he shares with his ex, Blac Chyna. The Good American founder quickly responded with some love of her own. “My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat,” she wrote in the comment section.

Fans and friends of Khloé and Rob were awestruck by the touching tribute and took to the comment section to rave about the strong brother-sister bond. Malika, Khloé’s bestie, commented, “Fraternal twins“. Rob and Khloé have always been super close, and Rob even lived with his older sister while she was married to Lamar Odom. “I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love having him with me,” she told Complex magazine in 2015.

Khloé took to Instagram in March to wish Rob a happy 36th birthday alongside an array of new and throwback photos and videos of them. She showed just how much her little bro means to her by penning a lengthy and heartfelt caption. “It’s one of my most favorite days because it’s one of my Most favorite human being’s birthday!! My baby bobby boy,” she began in the uplifting post. “My wish for you is a thousand wishes And for them all to come true. That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You’ve always been enough. My wish is that you feel what anyone feels when they are in your presence, complete bliss and respect!”

“You make people feel safe and that they are home when they are around you. I pray you realize that WE are the lucky ones because we have you. My wish for you, I want you to be happy. Deeply and sublimely happy,” the mother of two continued. “I want deep peaceful happiness to enter your life and for it to never leave your side. I wish for God to place a crown upon your head and that this crown cloak you in strength, grace and love.”

After sharing several more kind wishes for her brother, Khloé concluded her post. “Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known. Being your sister is an absolute privilege. I will forever protect you my beautifully brave brother. Happy birthday king @robkardashianofficial,” she signed off.

Before his birthday post to Khloé, Rob last returned to Instagram to honor his and Khloé late father, Robert Kardashian. Check out his birthday post to his father HERE.