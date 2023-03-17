Kim, Kourtney, & Kardashian Family Post Sweet Throwback Photos For Rob Kardashian’s 36th Birthday

It wouldn’t be a Kardashian birthday without everyone posting tribute photos for you! Kris Jenner‘s only son, Rob Kardashian turned 36 years old on Friday, and his loving sisters made sure to post throwback content of him to ring in his special day. Of course, his 67-year-old momma was one of the first to post a home video of her son, which included throwback clips of him as a baby and a toddler. “Happy birthday to my amazing wonderful, beautiful son, Rob! You are one of the most amazing humans I know in life. You are so kind, loving, smart, creative, generous, giving, and one of the nicest and most humble men I have ever known. You are the greatest dad in the world!”, the matriarch of the family wrote via Instagram.

Kris’ message continued to applaud Rob for being a great father to his daughter, Dream, 6, and for his kindness to others. “You are so amazing and fabulous with Dream! You make sure her every need and desire is taken care of constantly and you do it with such joy, passion, consistency, and love,” the proud mom-of-six went on. “Thank you Rob for all the passion, all the love, all the kindness that you give all of us every single day, I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your Mom. I am the luckiest mother in the world to have you as my son. I feel completely blessed, and I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xoxo @robkardashianofficial.”

Next up for the birthday wishes was Lemme founder Kourtney Kardashian, 43, who took to Instagram to share a single throwback photo of her and her little brother. “80s icons @robkardashianofficial,” the captioned the sweet photo of her and Rob hanging on a white couch as kids. Kourt, for her part, rocked a 1980s bob haircut complete with bangs and bright neon leggings, while the birthday boy rocked a mullet and an all denim outfit. So cute!

Rob’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, 42, made sure to share a series of throwback photos with the Rob and Chyna star to send him love on his b-day. “Happy Birthday Robertito. I just love you SO SO SOOOO much!!! I wish I could post your singing voice notes on here to show the world your true talents BUTTTT swipe to the last one to hear Robbie speak fake Armenian,” her caption began. “You make our entire family’s days with you’re silly messages! Not sure what I would ever do without you!” The last slide include a voice memo, and Kris reacted to it in the comments. “OMG I’m crying,” she wrote, along with laughing emojis.

Good American founder, Khloe Kardashian, 38, who is closest in age to Rob, took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos for her sibling as well. Not only did she share a series of snapshots of them as adults, she also added a few of Rob as kid. “It’s one of my most favorite days because it’s one of my Most favorite human being’s birthday!! My baby bobby boy,” her caption read. “My wish for you is a thousand wishes And for them all to come true. That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You’ve always been enough. My wish is that you feel what anyone feels when they are in your presence, complete bliss and respect!” She concluded the multi-paragraph note by adding, “Robert I couldn’t be prouder to say I am your sister.”

Rob lives a life primarily out of the spotlight, unlike his A-list sisters, and spends his time raising his daughter. He and model Blac Chyna, 34, welcomed their daughter in 2016, but have since parted ways. She notoriously went after some of his family members legally in 2017, however they won the defamation case in May 2022. His official Instagram account also discloses that: “Robert Kardashian does not post to this account. Account is run by Jenner Communications.”