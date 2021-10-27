See Pics & Video

Khloe Kardashian Covers Herself With Just A Sheet As She Models Her Good American Jeans

Khloe Kardashian
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Khloe Kardashian turned heads with this seriously sexy billboard in NYC, looking more gorgeous than ever as she wore just a pair of her Good American jeans.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, stunned in her latest campaign for Good American. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted to go topless as she modeled a pair of her own jeans for the collection in a new Times Square billboard that covered two sides of the TSX Broadway building. The ad consisted of various photos and moving images, including one of her moving around on a bed as she holds up a white bed sheet to cover herself as she sported a tousled, curled hair.

The blonde posted an of the campaign covered building to her own Instagram account, clearly in shock to see herself on a massive billboard. “I cannot believe I have a billboard in Times Square!!! What?!?!” Khloe wrote, captioning a shot of her wearing a white t-shirt and a faded pair of jeans, harkening back to the ’90s. The topless video followed the first image, which she also included a closeup of, revealing her stunning nude makeup and sparkly diamond rings.

Khloe kept the throwback vibe going with her long french manicure, which has been back in fashion in recent months. “Thank you to everyone who has supported @goodamerican ! What a dream this all is,” she added, referencing the brand she co-founded with British entrepreneur Emma Grede, 39. The pair launched Good American back in 2016, with a focus on denim to fit all body types and shapes. The label has since expanded to include a wildly popular athleisure line, sweatpants, bodysuits, and an array of swimsuits which have been regularly worn by her sisters including Kim Kardashian, 40.

The mom-of-one has previously talked about why it was important for her to create an inclusive label, with a wide range of sizes (Good American goes from 0 – 24). “Look at this room, we’re all so different: our sizing, our shapes, our height. That’s the beauty of what women are. When I was younger, the look was heroin chic, we all loved Kate Moss,” Khloe said in an interview back in 2017. “I think Kate Moss is fabulous, but that’s never something I could’ve been. When I was younger I was rounder and chubbier. I thought, ‘who can I look up to?’ I loved Victoria’s Secret models, not that I wanted to be one, but they had bigger breasts, and a little curve. Then [Jennifer Lopez] came around and… she’s the oracle. I totally looked up to her,” she added.