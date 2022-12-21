Khloe Kardashian ‘Wants Nothing To Do With’ Lamar Odom’s New Documentary About Their Marriage (Exclusive)

Lamar Odom is about to share his side of the story regarding the end of his marriage to Khloe Kardashian in a shocking new documentary Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, which is being released on Jan. 2, 2023 — and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she “wants nothing to do with it.” On Dec. 19, the former NBA star shared a promo image on his Instagram that included an image of himself alongside a photo of Khloe, 38. They both appeared to be behind a pane of shattered glass. In the caption, he wrote, “Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians. Airing Jan 2, 2023, on FOX | next day on @hulu!! Presented by TMZ.” Although Khloe has not responded publicly, several sources close to the reality superstar told us all there is to know about her unfavorable reaction.

Khloe and Lamar’s marriage, and divorce, played out on Khloe’s family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During their union, which lasted from 2009 until 2016, the couple’s problems, including his issues with substance abuse, were a prominent storyline. Khloe spoke favorably about Lamar in 2021. She said, “We’re not in touch, but I honestly wish him nothing but the best and good health.” Lamar shared a clip from the upcoming documentary, which was not as kind. In it, he said, “Drugs — that was my girlfriend. I had a wife and cocaine.”

Khloe was, understandably, not pleased with what she’s seen so far. “Khloe wants nothing to do with this and wishes neither herself nor her family’s name was being dragged into this. She has no animosity towards him but wishes he would just leave it in the past,” a source close to the mother of two told us. “Khloe doesn’t feel any need to rehash things and would like for him to stop bringing it up. He’s free to share his story but would appreciate him leaving her name out of it.”

A second source told Hollywood that Khloe was also bothered by the fact that Lamar included her family’s name in the title of the documentary. “She does not understand his motivation in doing this and does not understand why he included their family name in the title of this project. It is just not necessary,” the source told us.

“Khloe is disappointed that Lamar did this because she feels that there was simply no need to rip open old wounds. Khloe and Lamar both have been open about the reasons that their marriage ended and his issues surrounding drugs played out on ‘KUWTK.’ This is a long time ago now and Khloe is a mother,” the source said,

As fans know, Khloe stood by Lamar’s side when he overdosed on drugs at The Love Ranch brothel in Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2015. Lamar was found unconscious in the brothel and, for several weeks, he was in a coma and not expected to survive. Fortunately, he made a miraculous recovery even after suffering several heart attacks. The source told us that “Khloe stood by Lamar through all of it and she was always there for him 100 percent during their marriage. She tried her best to help him get clean and sober.”

A synopsis of the project, which was released by Fox — the network that airs Harvey Levin’s nightly entertainment news show TMZ, read, “The all-new revealing special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, takes viewers on a deep dive of Lamar Odom’s troubled marriage to Khloé Kardashian, which was as memorable as his incredible basketball career. Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self. The good news…true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way.”