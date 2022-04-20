Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom’s Romantic History: What Happened Between Them

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have had quite the love story. The couple got married a month after dating and ended their seven-year relationship around the time Khloe was standing bedside as Lamar recovered from a near-fatal overdose. Six years after their divorce, the NBA veteran is still pining after his ex-wife!

Last month, Lamar took to his social media to comment on the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscar slap and in doing so, revealed his regrets over how he behaved during his marriage to Khloe. Lamar said Will was simply defending his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith after Chris made a joke about her hair loss, and the former LA lakers player lamented that he didn’t always do “what a husband is called to do” in his own marriage. “Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married,” he claimed.

Even during his recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother, Lamar opened up about his longing for Khloe. “I just want to take her out to eat and tell her I’m sorry,” he told his fellow contestants, after confessing he was hoping to see her as Big Brother houseguest too. “I don’t think I’ll never feel complete if I don’t get her back,” he continued, before adding, “I do miss her and her family dearly. Even just to the family, I’m sorry I let them down.”

View Related Gallery Lamar Odom With His Kids: See Photos Lamar Odom Jr, from left, Lamar Odom, and Destiny Odom arrive at the Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center, in Los Angeles 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Mar 2017 Celebrities seen at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, CA. 11 Mar 2017 Pictured: Lamar Odom. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA23700_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Khloe has yet to respond to Lamar speaking out on their relationship. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at their romance, below.

The Start Of Khloe & Lamar’s Romance

Khloe and Lamar hit it off instantaneously when they met at a party in August 2009. Three weeks later, he popped the question and they walked down the aisle together within nine days, with the ceremony seen in an episode of Season 4 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians called “The Wedding.”

Following the nuptials, the pair were the epitome of marriage bliss, often packing on the PDA during outings and interviews. Khloe was a constant at his NBA games, cheering her husband on from the sides, even though she bristled at the idea of being known only for her man’s success. “I’m not just a basketball wife. I have my own career,” she told ET in 2011.

A year after their marriage, the unstoppable couple landed a deal for their own reality show called Khloe & Lamar, which ran for a total of two seasons.

The Demise Of Khloe & Lamar’s Romance

By 2013, Lamar’s struggle with substance abuse was becoming more evident, along with his extramarital affairs, which he himself had later admitted to. After four years of marriage and an arrest for drunk driving by Lamar, Khloe filed for divorce in December 2013.

Two years later, with divorce papers still unsigned, Lamar was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel from a near-fatal overdose. Khloe and her family rushed to his bedside at a Las Vegas hospital, where he remained in a coma. Khloe called off the divorce at the time to help him mend. Once he recovered and it was obvious nothing had changed in her heart, she filed for divorce again and it was finalized on December 17, 2016.

The Aftermath Of Khloe & Lamar’s Romance

After the split, Lamar got engaged to another woman, only to call it off a year later. He appears to still hold a torch for his ex-wife, despite Khloe’s more recent on-again/off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson, which resulted in the birth of their baby girl True. In January, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Lamar “really wants a chance with Khloe again. He doesn’t like Tristan and doesn’t think he deserves Khloe. Lamar has turned his life around. He is confident he can be the guy Khloe always wanted him to be.”

It’s your move, Khloe!