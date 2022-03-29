Lamar Odom Claims He’d ‘Still Be Married’ To Khloe Kardashian If He Did This Differently

Lamar Odom shared a photo of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith while referencing the recent slapping incident with Chris Rock at the Oscars, and mentioned his regrets about his marriage with ex Khloe Kardashian.

Lamar Odom, 42, is speaking out about the shocking Oscars incident that involved Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s shaved head, and he’s using the situation to prove a point about his previous marriage to Khloe Kardashian. The former professional basketball player shared a photo of Will and Jada at the ceremony and added a lengthy caption that stuck up for the actor and revealed his regret about his lack of protection of Khloe, 37, when they were husband and wife.

“He loves his wife. I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith I was told love covers a multitude of sins.♥️,” he started the caption. “I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband’s responsibility to protect his wife. That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock, would I have hit him?, NO but he did what a husband is called to do. Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain.”

“Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married,” he continued. “Lets use this as a teaching moment, lets learn to set boundaries, lets learn to be humble, lets learn to embrace and forgive each other in the midst of our trials and tribulations versus sitting on a throne of judgement.”

“Last I checked we (the peanut gallery 😳) do not have a heaven or hell to put anyone in. Same thing that makes you laugh will bring you to your knees,” he added before concluding with “good vibes” for everyone. “Sending good vibes only. Check my story I am in need of some services!💪🏽Love y’all for loving and supporting me ~ LO”

Lamar’s latest message isn’t the first time he’s showed regret over how his marriage with Khloe, which lasted from 2009 until 2016, went. He has often shared thoughts about what went wrong, including how he cheated on her, and what he would change in both interviews and on social media, and in Jan., a source told us that he even wants her back.

“Lamar really wants a chance with Khloe again. He doesn’t like Tristan and doesn’t think he deserves Khloe,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Lamar has turned his life around. He credits everything to God. He saved him. He’s really focused on keeping his circle small these days. He doesn’t want bad people in his life ever again. He is confident he can be the guy Khloe always wanted him to be.”