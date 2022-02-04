Lamar Odom Confesses He Pooped His Bed Live On ’Celebrity Big Brother’

Lamar Odom had an accident while filming for ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ and his confession was caught on live camera.

Lamar Odom, 42, admitted to having an unfortunate accident on Celebrity Big Brother. In live feed footage you can see here, Lamar was overheard “scrubbing vigorously” by Olympic figure skater Mirai Nagasu while they were both showering. Lamar then admitted that he “just took a s–t in my bed,” causing Mirai to express disbelief. Lamar then noted that he definitely did, but fortunately cleaned up the mess, hence the “vigorous” scrubbing away in the shower.

In addition to his defecation confession, Lamar also confessed on a recent episode of the show that he still greatly missed his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, 37, six years after their divorce. In addition, a source close to the former Los Angeles Lakers player also recently revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that he apparently wants to be there for his ex amid her struggles with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 30, around his recent paternity scandal,

“Lamar really wants a chance with Khloe again. He doesn’t like Tristan and doesn’t think he deserves Khloe,” the source shared. “Lamar has turned his life around. He credits everything to God. He saved him. He’s really focused on keeping his circle small these days. He doesn’t want bad people in his life ever again. He is confident he can be the guy Khloe always wanted him to be.”

Lamar, who married Khloe in 2009, has come a long way since almost dying from an overdose in 2015. He also greatly respects his ex who was by his side throughout that scary and unpredictable time. “Lamar’s a really good dude who can smell BS from a mile away after all he’s been through, which will help staying on this path,” the source continued. “It’s for the long haul and he’s not repeating it again. He is single and staying away from toxic relationships because his patterns always started there. He thinks all basketball players have issues with celibacy. They can never stay with one woman. Lamar is done with all that. He lost the best thing in his life and time with his kids. He’s a man of God now with a supportive team.”

“He loves Khloe and always will,” the insider concluded before admitting, “I think Khloe should have helped him more. She gives Tristan more chances because he’s the father.”