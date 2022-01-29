Lamar Odom Reportedly Wants Khloe Kardashian Back & Doesn’t Think Tristan Thompson Deserves Her

“Lamar really wants a chance with Khloe again. He doesn’t like Tristan and doesn’t think he deserves Khloe,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Lamar has turned his life around. He credits everything to God. He saved him. He’s really focused on keeping his circle small these days. He doesn’t want bad people in his life ever again. He is confident he can be the guy Khloe always wanted him to be.”

Lamar, who married Khloe in 2009, has come a long way since he almost died from an overdose in 2015 and respects his ex, who was by his side throughout that scary and unpredictable time. “Lamar’s a really good dude who can smell BS from a mile away after all he’s been through, which will help staying on this path,” the source continued. “It’s for the long haul and he’s not repeating it again. He is single and staying away from toxic relationships because his patterns always started there. He thinks all basketball players have issues with celibacy. They can never stay with one woman. Lamar is done with all that. He lost the best thing in his life and time with his kids. He’s a man of God now with a supportive team.”

“He loves Khloe and always will,” the source concluded before admitting, “I think Khloe should have helped him more. She gives Tristan more chances because he’s the father.”