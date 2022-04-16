Kris Jenner Reveals How She’s Helping Kim Kardashian Through Kanye West Divorce: ‘We Try To Be There’

Kris Jenner has been there every step of the way through daughter Kim Kardashian‘s difficult divorce from Kanye West. The 65-year-old, who has been twice divorced herself, revealed how she’s supported the SKIMS founder through her public split in a new interview.

“When any one of us is going through something big in our lives, it’s really important for us to understand they’re not always going to have a lot of other people who are going to understand the situation,” Kris said to the Daily Telegraph’s Stellar magazine in a story published on Saturday, April 16. “So we try to be there for her and pay attention to what’s going on,” she added.

Followers of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will get another look at the divorce — which involves Kim and Kanye’s four children — on Hulu’s new docuseries The Kardashians. “We all spend a lot of our time together. I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family, right? I think she’s just doing the best she can to make sure the co-parenting stuff goes well. She’s an amazing mom,” Kris said in the interview.

The mom-of-six, who is also an executive producer on the series, also teased how much of the divorce will be on the new show — as well as Kim’s new romance with Pete Davidson, 28. The reality star and King Of Staten Island actor connected on the set of Saturday Night Live, and have been dating since October.

“It’s very fresh and new to us, too. We haven’t been filming all that long. As with all the relationships in my family, we try to be as transparent as we can,” Kris said. “I think there are a lot of things that happen where we all do have definite boundaries as to what we share about someone else, because it is their privacy as well. So you really do have to consider who else is in the picture, and who we’re talking about,” she added.

“It’s still working itself out, so it will be something the audience kind of moves through with us as we go along,” the Safely founder also teased. The Kardashians is streaming now on Hulu.