Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Relationship Status With Dream’s Mom Blac Chyna After $100M Lawsuit

Khloe Kardashian, 39, and Blac Chyna, 35, have not mended their relationship after Chyna sued the Kardashian family for $100 million. “I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom,” Khloe said in a confessional on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians. “It’s hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars,” Khloe added about Chyna, who shares daughter Dream Kardashian, 6, with Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian, 36.

Khloe made rare comments about Chyna while she was on the phone with Rob planning Dream’s 6th birthday party on the new episode of The Kardashians. Rob and Dream do not appear on the Hulu show, though Rob’s voice was heard during his conversation with Khloe. In a confessional, the Good American co-founder said she’s “crazy close” to her brother, and often feels like a “third parent” to her niece Dream.

“I do know how important it is for her to have a great maternal influence, whether that be for me or her own mom or whoever,” Khloe shared. “It’s important. Wherever she gets it from, she gets it from.” Khloe, who has two children of her own, added, “Dream is one of my babies, too, just like all the rest of them. I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people. I don’t know if they like that or not, but it’s just so in my blood to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Two days before the new Kardashians episode aired, Chyna addressed her feelings towards Rob’s famous family, after losing her $100 million lawsuit against them. “It’s going good. It’s going good,” Chyna said to The US Sun about how things are going with the Kardashians. “I think that everything will get better, like with time, things just have to like kind of move on,” she said.

The former Rob & Chyna star further explained that she feels no ill will towards her ex’s family. “As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there’s never been anything negative. I don’t talk about them,” she explained. “I’ve never talked about them for what, the past six years now. So it’s all love.”

Chyna’s legal battle with the Kardashians came to an end in May 2022, when the court ruled in favor of Khloe and her relatives, saying they had not defamed Chyna. After the court sided with the Kardashians, Chyna did vow to appeal the ruling. Her motion to have the trial judge dismissed, citing bias, was thrown out in court shortly after the trial ended. After her legal battle against the whole family, she was also in the midst of a lawsuit against Rob for a revenge porn case. The two of them reached a settlement before going to trial in June 2022.