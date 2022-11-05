Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).

Rob was happy and smiling in the photo as he stood right behind his mom and snuggled up to Khloe, showing off some facial hair. He wore a low key baseball cap and black t-shirt with the letters “DWD.” In the next image, Kris can be seen seated in front of a large candle lit birthday cake as she rang in her 67th year.

Along with the photo, Kim also posted Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are! Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter. No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much.

The only son of Kris Jenner has popped up on social media periodically this year, including to compliment sister Khloe on one of her Good American campaigns. In the comments, Rob called his closest sibling, “My pretty princess sparkly girl” on Aug. 15. Back in July, he also joined in on a rare family vacation with Khloe to the Turks & Caicos! They were also joined by their respective kids True, 4, and Dream, 5, as they boarded Kylie Jenner‘s private jet. Notably, Rob has not appeared on Hulu’s The Kardashians and was not featured in the final seasons of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He has been brought up on the series, however, in relation to drama surrounded Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against the Kardashians over the end of her and Rob’s former series, Rob & Chyna.