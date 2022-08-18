Rob Kardashian Calls Sister Khloe His ‘Pretty Princess Sparkly Girl’ In Rare Public Message

Rob Kardashian is showing his older sister Khloe Kardashian some brotherly love! The 38-year-old mother of two took to the ‘gram to promote her Good American clothing brand on Aug. 15, and Rob, 35, left a sweet note under it. “My pretty princess sparkly girl,” he commented under the photo, which showed Khloe dressed in an all-black ensemble lying on the ground surrounded by jeans from her brand.

The loving comment came just one day before Khloe showed support for someone who used to be in Rob’s life: his ex, Adrienne Bailon, who announced she welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with her husband, Israel Houghton. “I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents. You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second,” Khloe sweetly wrote under Adrienne’s announcement.

Adrienne, 38, revealed the birth of her first child, Ever James, with a black and white photo of her holding him while lying on a couch and Israel lying next to them, sweetly taking the moment in. In the caption, she reflected on the five years of trials and tribulations it took to become a parent. “If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises,” she began. “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude.”

Khloe, of course, welcomed her baby boy via surrogate at the beginning of August. She confirmed in the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she planned to have a second child via surrogacy after doctors warned her it would be best for all involved. “I was told that I would not be smart to carry my second pregnancy because I’d be high risk,” she explained. “[They told me] to explore surrogacy options, so Tristan and I decided that’s what we’re going to do.”

Although Khloe and Adrienne’s paths parted when Adrienne and Rob split in 2009, it looks like they have something new to bond over.