Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Rob’s Ex Adrienne Bailon On Birth Of 1st Baby

Khloe Kardashian has a lot more in common with Adrienne Bailon than just Rob Kardashian! On August 16, Khloe, 38 — who recently had a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, 31 — congratulated Adrienne, 38, on the birth of her newborn baby boy, who was also just born via surrogate! Clearly, there is no bad blood left over from when Adrienne split with Rob in 2009 after dating for only two years.

In a comment to Adrienne’s Instagram post announcing the birth of her son, Ever James with her husband, Israel Houghton, Khloe wrote, “I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents. You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second.” Fans were quick to reply to Khloe’s comment, congratulating her on the birth of her baby boy as well.

Adrienne’s post, which included a photo of her and Israel holding their son, got over 700,000 likes just hours after it was shared on Instagram. In the caption to the photo, Adrienne shared her journey to have the child. She started it with a poem that she wrote, which read, “Ever James / For this child we have prayed / Just to hear our baby cry / Skin to skin and face to face / Heart to heart and eye to eye…”

Adrienne then went on to discuss her journey, writing, “Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging – But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months.”

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude,” Adrienne wrote to her fans, adding, “Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!”