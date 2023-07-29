Khloe Kardashian’s Son Tatum Turns 1 With Space Themed Birthday Party: See Photos & Video

The doting mom celebrated her youngest child's special day with a big guest list that included many family members.

July 29, 2023 12:06PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram to share many photos and videos of her and her family celebrated her son Tatum‘s first birthday. The Good American founder held a space-themed party for her youngest child, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, and it included quite an impressive layout. There were multiple decorations in various shades of blue as well as gray and white and a delicious-looking cake that had a mini astronaut sitting at the top of it and a rocket at the bottom.

There were other space-themed treats as well, including cupcakes, donuts, cookies, and more. The outdoor and indoor areas were also filled with numerous balloons and a set up of rocket chairs. Space helmets were also available for the kids to take home and one table featured a cute little display made of play dough that included a sign that read, “Tatum’s play-dough space discovery.”

In one clip, Khloe was holding Tatum, who wore a tan jacket over a white top, as she spoke about the party. “We are here at little…the hunk’s birthday,” she said while he adorably looked at the camera. She wore sunglasses and had her long hair down during the memorable moment.

Another clip showed Khloe still holding Tatum as she gave a shoutout to the chef, whom she called “Chef K” and said was “whipping up a little bit of everything.” One video also showed the guests at the party, who included Tatum’s big sister True, 5, and many of his little cousins, singing “Happy Birthday” to the birthday boy, and a photo showed Khloe and her niece Dream smiling and posing together.

Tatum’s birthday party photos and videos come after Khloe made headlines for sharing several rare photos of her little boy when wishing him a “Happy Birthday” on social media. “Happy birthday, my sweet son! I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you,” Khloe, who welcomed her son via surrogate in July 2022, wrote in the caption of the post. “I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”

“I am so proud to be your mommy,” she continued. “So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True. she is so proud to call you hers.”

