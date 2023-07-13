Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reveal Baby Tatum’s Face For The 1st Time On ‘The Kardashians’

As Khloe Kardashian, 39, and her on-and-off (currently off) boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 32, approach their son, Tatum‘s first birthday next month, they debuted his face on camera during a teaser clip for the Jul. 20 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. This is not the first time that fans have seen Tatum’s face, as Koko shared photos of him via Instagram in March. However, this is the first time that she featured his full face on camera for the reality series.

“Isn’t god funny how you were so ready to have your year of being free and now…,” Kim Kardashian, 42, told Khloe seconds before Tristan walked into the room with baby Tatum. “Oooh!”, Grandma Kris Jenner, 67, gushed as the two strolled into the room. The SKIMS founder got up and quickly went to greet her nephew, who was born via surrogate last August. Khloe and the 32-year-old put on a unified front while they sat on the couch to visit with Kim and Kris. Tatum, 11 mos., looked adorable in a blue onesie and matching blue socks. Although it is unclear what Tristan was referring to, he went on to thank the Kar-Jenner matriarch for her support.

“Thank you so much, from me and my family, I don’t know what I would do without you guys right now,” the NBA star gushed to Kris. Moments later, Kris appeared to be moved emotionally and wiped away tears from her eyes. Although, as mentioned above, it is unclear what the teaser clip was referring to with Tristan’s emotional comments, it could be related to the death of his mother, Andrea, who died on Jan. 6 of this year. As fans know, Khloe and her family rallied around the father-of-four amid the sudden death of his mom at the top of 2023.

Khloe and her ex not only share the 11-month-old boy, but also a daughter, True, who the 39-year-old gave birth to in 2018. During this season of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder opened up to Scott Disick, 40, about co-parenting with Tristan and whether or not she would reconcile with him in the future. “I forgive Tristan,” she told Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex. “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done. But I forgive Tristan for me because I gotta let that s*** go. I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this bulls***.”

Earlier in the third season of the famous family’s hit show, Koko confirmed she was not planning on getting back with the father of her children. “We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side,” she shared, as reported by Just Jared. “What’s done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for? I don’t need to ‘punish’ him because I’m not getting back with him.” The blonde beauty and Tristan called it quits in 2021 after it was revealed that he had secretly fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols, while he was still dating Khloe.