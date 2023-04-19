Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo, 1, Has Beach Day With Mom Maralee Nichols After NBA Star Signs With Lakers

Maralee Nichols enjoyed a walk along the beach with her main squeeze: son Theo! The fitness trainer was spotted treating the 1-year-old, whom she shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson, to a fun day in the sand during a very rare public outing. Dressed in a a casual ensemble of a sweater and ripped jeans, Maralee was all smiles as she carried Theo on her hip while they walked along the shore.

Worth noting, Maralee’s sweater read “Los Angeles” and the beach outing comes barely a week after Tristan was signed to the Los Angeles Lakers. The move from Chicago will bring the athlete closer to his ex Khloe Kardashian, with whom he shares two children, True Thompson, 5, and a baby boy, 7 months, whose name has yet to be revealed. Tristan also has a six-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan and Maralee had hooked up in Texas around his 30th birthday while he was making plans to have a second child with Khloe. The former couple’s surrogate got pregnant in November 2021, and Khloe didn’t find out about Theo until after the pregnancy was underway. Maralee welcomed Theo in December 2021. Tristan later apologized to the Good American founder, writing at the time, “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

As fans know, Khloe and Tristan have a complicated history. The pair have had an on-again/off-again relationship since first linking up in 2016. With a quite a few scandals they have managed to co-parent very well. They have even been spotted together recently as she has helped him mourn the loss of his mother. It’s incredibly inspiring and heartwarming to see them come together in times of need.

However, it appears a romantic reunion for the new LA Laker and the fashion designer is not on the table as this time. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in January that “Khloe knows her friends and some family members think that she will reconcile with Tristan again and give it another try, but there is no truth to this.”