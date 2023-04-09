Tristan Thompson Joins Los Angeles Lakers Ahead Of Playoffs

Tristan Thompson is officially part of the Los Angeles Lakers! The 32-year-old professional basketball player is one of two NBA talents to join the popular team just ahead of the highly-anticipated playoffs. Shaquille Harrison, a defensive-minded point guard, is the second player.

The Lakers happily announced the addition of Tristan in a tweet that featured a photo of him in a Lakers jersey. “OFFICIAL: Tristan Thompson is a Los Angeles Laker,” the caption for the post read. Fans quickly took to the comments section to share their excitement and approval of the choice.

The news comes after Tristan last played for the Chicago Bulls in the 2021-22 season. He also previously played for the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers. Before that, he played one season of college basketball with the Texas Longhorns and has been part of the Canadian national team.

Tristan’s latest career news comes after he made headlines for being spotted at a McDonald’s in Rialto, CA with his ex Khloe Kardashian. A video of the visit was shared by TMZ and caused speculation as to whether or not the two are thinking of getting back together. The two ordered food at the drive-thru and appeared relaxed and comfortable in the vehicle together.

Khloe did say she was single and talked about potentially dating others, when she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show this week, but it was filmed before the McDonald’s visit. During the sit-down, she opened up about dating apps and how she’s willing to try them in the future. “I haven’t yet. I don’t want to say never because who knows where I’ll be next year, but as of now, I haven’t yet,” she told the talk show host.

Although it’s unclear whether or not Khloe and Tristan have a romantic future, the two have remained friendly while co-parenting their two children, True, 4, and an eight-month-old son.