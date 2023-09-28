Kim Kardashian Claims Kourtney’s Kids Have Come to Her Over ‘Problems’ With Their Mom

Image Credit: Hulu

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship hit a new low in The Kardashians season 4 premiere. During their intense phone call, the sisters exchanged cruel barbs about one another. Kim, 42, accused Kourtney, 44, of hating the family and being a “different person.” Kourtney responded, “I don’t need you guys anymore. I don’t need to be a part of it.”

Kim didn’t stop there. She told Kourtney that all of her friends and their family have been talking about her. Kim even mentioned a group chat labeled “Not Kourtney.” Kim claimed she was just trying to mend their relationship, but Kourtney did not see it that way.

“It’s about you. You are a narcissist. It is all about you. Anything you do is about you and how it looks to the world about you…” Kourtney said. The SKIMS founder replied, “We all are concerned. We all think that you’re just really not happy.”

Kourtney, who is mom to Mason, Penelope, Reign, and a soon-to-arrive baby boy, had quite the mic-drop response. “I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you,” the Lemme founder told Kim. Kourtney explained that she has better things to do than have “side chats” about people.

That’s when Kim went for the jugular. “Well, your kids have even come to me with problems that they have and how you are, so…” Kim said. Kourtney asked if that was “helpful” to the conversation. Kourtney began to cry and told Kim over the phone, “It’s like you’re just a f**king witch, and I f**king hate you.”

Kim and Kourtney sat down together for a joint confessional in the aftermath of their phone call fight. “I think it’s just there’s so many thoughts that come up after watching all of the edits,” Kourtney admitted. “I think it felt to me like in the call that Kim was just, like, using any weapon that she could find to hurt me… I think we both got to a place that we weren’t proud of.”

Separately, Kourtney noted that the phone call fight with Kim was “really hurtful.” She continued, “I felt reminded of this characteristic that has been in my family for so many years where we say mean things to hurt each other, and it’s what I work hard at in therapy to change. And when I’m reminded of those types of things it really is hurtful. Like, why would my family treat me that way?” New episodes of The Kardashians season 4 drop Thursdays on Hulu.