What Did Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Name Their Baby? See Fan Theories

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and her husband, Travis Barker, 47, will soon be proud parents to a baby boy! The Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer confirmed her pregnancy during his Los Angeles concert in June 2023. While Travis was on stage, Kourt surprised him with a sign that read “Travis, I’m Pregnant” in giant black letters. Later, on June 18, 2023, the Lemme founder shared a carousel of photos with her baby bump and a sweet message. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she gushed.

For the remainder of the summer, Kourtney proudly put her bare baby bump on display with a plethora of photos on her Instagram. Some of her chic maternity outfits included a pink cut-out dress, a black swimsuit, a leopard bikini, and a green string bikini. Most recently, Kourt rocked a red string bikini on August 8, 2023, while she lounged by the pool. The soon-to-be mother-of-four also celebrated her Disney-themed baby shower on September 24 and fans are already speculating what name she might’ve chosen for Baby Boy Barker. Keep reading to see the list of monikers below!

What Did Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Name Their Baby?

The 44-year-old has yet to officially confirm the name of her latest addition, however, fans are eager to know what Baby Boy Barker’s official name will be. For Kourtney’s adorable baby shower on September 24, 2023, there were a plethora of signs that read “Baby Barker” amid the festivities (see photos above). Even the cake and the lattes featured “Baby Barker” written on them.

Other Names Kourt and Travis Pitched Throughout the Pregnancy

Ahead of the sweet baby shower and the many fan clues, Kravis actually opened up about possible name ideas for their son themselves! During a July 19 interview with Complex, Travis and his daughter, Alabama, 18, pitched several names for the family’s new addition. “Audemars, Milan, f****** Patek,” the teen joked with her father at the time.

Despite Alabama’s efforts, Travis confirmed that he already had a name in mind for his and Kourtney’s bundle of joy.”I like Rocky 13,” Travis said. “That’s this name that’s just been going through my head lately.” The musician went on to reveal why the name Rocky along with the number 13 stood out to him. “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time,” the father-of-three added. “And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Kourtney’s hubby also seemingly hinted at their son’s name before she was pregnant with him! The proud dad took to her 2021 Halloween costume post to allude that their son would be named Elvis. Kourtney’s costume was inspired by True Romance, which prompted Travis to suggest a baby name, per Life & Style. “Our son’s name would be Elvis,” he wrote at the time.

Fan Theories and Clues

Travis recently confirmed that he and his wife have settled on a name after she shared a series of photos from their gender reveal party on June 28. “I already know his name,” he commented, along with a wink-face emoji. Despite Kravis keeping their lips sealed on the official baby name, many fans have taken to social media to share their fan theories and clues.

In a since-deleted post shared from Kourtney’s baby shower in September 2023, a fan spotted a note that seemingly revealed the baby’s name (see photo here). The expecting momma deleted a photo of a friend adding a note on a wishing tree for her son that seemingly read: “May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love.” If this name is accurate, it would line up with Travis’ comments from July!

Kourtney’s fans have also suggested a few names across social media that might be contenders. “Kourtney Kardashian is gonna name her baby something stupid has h*** to go along with her weirdo new goth adjacent vibe. I predict Skull, or maybe Drumstick. It will be very very bad,” one person on X (Twitter) suggested in June. Meanwhile, an admirer clapped back and noted the Elvis idea. “nah they mentioned at one time if it was a boy they’d name him ‘Elvis.'” A separate fan couldn’t help but note that Kourtney and Travis’ respective kids have “normal” names. “This is funny considering that both her and her husband’s kids have relatively normal names lol,” they joked.