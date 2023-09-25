Kim Kardashian & North West Twin in Cropped Sweaters & Skirts at Kourtney’s Baby Shower

Image Credit: JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Shutterstock

Like mother, like daughter! Kim Kardashian and North West, 10, looked like twins when they wore matching leather skirts and cardigans to Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s baby shower. For the occasion, the 42-year-old wore a skintight leather mini skirt with a cropped cardigan while North wore a similar look.

Kim opted to wear a fitted, bright yellow cropped sweater with black buttons down the front and two pockets on her chest. She styled the knit top with a high-waisted, fitted black leather mini skirt that put her toned legs on full display. Kim topped her look off with a pair of sky-high black platform peep-toe heels and a half-up half-down hairstyle.

As for North, she looked just like her mom when she wore a practically identical cropped sweater. However, North’s sweater was a neon orange and featured folded pockets on her chest. She styled her top with a high-waisted black leather skirt that was shorter in the front and longer on the sides and back. North topped her look off with a pair of black leather mid-calf platform boots and a curly ponytail that was slicked to the side in the front.

If there’s one thing for sure about Kim and North, it is that they both have fabulous fashion sense and they often coordinate their looks. Just recently, the mother-daughter duo attended Beyonce’s concert when they wore silver outfits. For the show, Kim wore a plunging bedazzled crop top that was cut out on the sides of her waist and she styled it with high-waisted, dark-wash baggy jeans. North also rocked silver, but instead, she wore a fitted metallic silver Diesel T-shirt with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt that was tied to one side.