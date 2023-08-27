Kim Kardashian Snuggles North, 10, On Girls’ Trip To Tokyo: Photos

Kim Kardashian, 42, and her daughter North West, 10, have been enjoying a girls’ trip in Tokyo, Japan, and the doting mom took to Instagram to share gorgeous new photos from the getaway. In the snapshots, the SKIMS creator and her oldest child were posing outside at night while wrapping their arms around each other and smiling for the camera. They also held up at peace signs while standing on what appeared to be a boat in front of an incredible view of lit up buildings and a body of water.

Kim captioned the post with a single black heart emoji and it received a lot of compliments from fans. “Kim love to see you with the kids having fun. Good mother ✌️,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “Kim you are the most amazing mother. I admire you so much.” Others left heart and smile emojis.

In addition to bringing out their bond, the new Japan photos brought out Kim and North’s epic styles. Kim wore a black leather strapless top and ripped jeans as her hair was pulled back. North, whose father is Kanye West, rocked a baby blue, white, and pink graphic long-sleeved tee that she wore as a dress, and black platform flip flips. She also had her hair pulled back in a low bun.

After posting the view photos, Kim posted more photos from the trip with the caption, “Japan is our happy place.” One photo showed her and North smiling while posing headpieces with bows, while another showed them posing with gal pals in a touristy location. There was also a close up photo of North’s eye with a strand of her hair wrapped around it.

Kim also shared a photo of herself sitting and posing in a white bikini that glowed in the dark. She was at the top of an outdoor staircase and paired futuristic-looking sunglasses with the two-piece. A glowing light could also be seen across the steps of the stairs. “self reflection,” she appropriately captioned the post.