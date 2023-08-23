Kim Kardashian Jumps Rope With Daughter North’s Wildly Long Braids: Watch

Higher! Jump HIGHER! Kim Kardashian and her oldest child, North West, went viral on Aug 22 when the pair shared a wild jump rope video on their joint TikTok account. North, 10, debuted her dramatically long floor-length braids, and to prove just how far they could stretch, she let her mom jump rope with them!

@kimandnorth When your hair could be used as a jump rope ♬ original sound – Kim and North

While on yet another vacation in Japan, North and a friend swing one of her braids around just like a jump rope as Kim leaps and skips over her kid’s hair. In the video, they tease North’s princess status with the text, “Rapunzel Rapunzel jump through my hair.” But it begs the question: all in good fun or a dangerous little game?

Thankfully, all’s well that ends well, as it doesn’t look like Kim tripped on her daughter’s “double dutch braids,” as she called them earlier in the day when North debuted them on her mom’s Instagram. However, this does seem to be the moment that spawned the idea!

Why exactly the mother daughter duo are in Japan remains a mystery, but whether it’s for business or just a girls trip, it does look like they are making the most of their time together. Aside from hair appointments and stops at art installations, they enjoyed a gourmet meal at the restaurant WAGYUMAFIA, ate fluffy, viral Japanese pancakes for breakfast, and, of course, did some shopping with their travel buddies.

Another question — where are the rest of the kids?! So far, it doesn’t look like Kim’s other daughter Chicago and two sons Saint and Psalm, all with Kanye West, made the trip. Perhaps this was just one last adventure with her eldest before school starts? Plus, it’s not like her kids aren’t used to spending lots of time with their aunties Khloe and Kourtney and grandma Kris! Besides, Kim was just in Osaka with son Saint in July to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and his new team, Al-Nassr, play against Neymar and his team Paris Saint-Germaim. So everyone’s getting one-on-one time with mom!