Kim Kardashian Flies Saint, 7, To Japan To Cheer On Neymar Against Ronaldo In Soccer: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 42, is the ultimate soccer mom. The SKIMS founder not only shows up to all of her son Saint West‘s soccer games, but she also takes the 7-year-old with her to see professional matches across the world. On July 25, Kim and Saint flew to Osaka, Japan to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and his new team, Al-Nassr, play against Neymar and his team Paris Saint-Germaim. As seen in the video below, Kim, Saint, and one of Saint’s friends were in the stands and met YouTuber IShowSpeed, who poked fun at Saint for wearing a Neymar jersey instead of a Ronaldo jersey.

Kim Kardashian and her kids went to watch Messi in Inter Miami jerseys, they went to watch Neymar and Mbappe in

PSG jerseys

Nobody cares about Ronaldo and Al Nassr 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/kVDII0RoLJ — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) July 25, 2023

IShowSpeed asked Saint, “What’s good bro? Why you got that PSG on?” Saint responded, “Because I’m gonna meet Neymar first.” When the YouTuber pressed Kim’s oldest son on if he’s a Ronaldo fan, Saint clarified that Ronaldo is his “GOAT.” IShowSpeed then asked Saint if he prefers Lionel Messi or Ronaldo, as Kim interjected “everybody,” to show some love to all the players.

View Related Gallery Saint West: Pics Of Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Son Kanye West, Saint West. Kanye West, kisses his son Saint after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, in Chicago Cubs White Sox Baseball, Chicago, USA - 23 Sep 2018 Kim Kardashian leaves her New York City hotel with two of her kids, Saint and Psalm West. Pictured: Psalm West,Kim Kardashian,Saint West Ref: SPL5320772 220622 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: WavyPeter / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Then, Kim was asked the same question by IShowSpeed and said that she supports both Ronaldo and Messi — despite her son making it clear where his loyalties lie. After the cute exchange, Kim took a picture of IShowSpeed with Saint and his friend, before she jumped in for a group picture of all four of them.

Kim and Saint appeared to have a great time at the game, which ended in a 0-0 draw. While Saint repped a Neymar jersey, Kim looked super stylish (as always) in a white tank top and baggy pants. The mother-of-four pulled her brunette hair back in a sleek ponytail. Kim recorded some of the adventure for her Instagram Story, including the moment that Neymar waved to Saint and his friend from the field. One of the players even threw a jersey into the stands and Saint caught it!

The mother-son duo flew to Japan after watching Lionel Messi’s debut game with Inter Miami in Florida on Friday, July 21. They were seen sitting near Serena Williams and cheering at certain moments in the game. Kim shared a clip on her IG Stories of Saint and his friend meeting Messi after the game. “Best day of their entire lives,” Kim wrote alongside the epic footage. Saint also got to meet Inter Miami owner David Beckham which Kim similarly captured on her Instagram.

Other than Messi game, Kim made headlines in Miami for spending a night out with her sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson. They were both seen walking outside in fashionable outfits, with Kim wearing a black leather sleeveless crop top and matching pants.