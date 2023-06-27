Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Black Nail Polish On His Toes In Shirtless New Vacation Photo

Cristiano Ronaldo sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what he did in his latest Instagram post. The 38-year-old looked amazing when he posed shirtless on a yacht while showing off his black nail polish on his toes.

Cristiano posted the slideshow with the caption, “Vacation mood,” with a sunglasses smiley face emoji. In the first photo, he sat shirtless on a couch aboard a boat while wearing nothing but a pair of tiny black and gold Versace boxers. His toenails were all painted black in the photo as he smirked at the camera. In the second photo, Cristiano wore the same outfit, but this time he was sitting outside and he added a backward baseball cap and oversized black sunglasses. Finally, in the third and last photo, he posed with a bunch of his friends on the back of the boat.

While the photos were meant to show off Cristiano’s ripped abs, fans quickly headed to the comment section to point out his toenail polish. One user commented, “is no one talking about the toes,” while another wrote, “I like the painted toenails.”

Cristiano posted another photo from his vacation with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, where they showed off their incredible bodies. In the selfie, Georgina rocked a green triangle bikini featuring a plunging top and skinny side-strap bottoms with black sunglasses while Cristiano wore a black and white Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit with black sunglasses.

Another photo pictured the couple with their four kids, and Cristiano’s black pedicure was on full display.