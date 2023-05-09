Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF Georgina Rodriguez Slays In Blue Bikini By The Pool: Photos

Georgina Rodriguez is ready to slay the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s 29-year-old girlfriend soaked up the sun in a sexy two-piece blue bikini, in new photos shared to her Instagram May 8. Georgina showed off her swimsuit and smoking-hot body as she enjoyed time at the pool, for the first photo. She dipped her feet in the water and lifted her head towards the sun, as she rocked a pair of brown sunglasses.

In the second photo, Georgina took a sip of a bottled drink while leaning on a pool chair outside. She modeled her bikini, again, in the third photo, where she posed in front of her and Cristiano’s lavish home in Saudi Arabia. Georgina let her dark black hair down for the impromptu summer photoshoot. The influencer wrote her caption in Spanish, which translates in English to “Each sky has its own hue.” She also included a blue heart emoji.

Cristiano and Georgina are now living in Saudi Arabia after the soccer star joined Al Nassr for a two-and-a-half-year deal after his Manchester United contract was up in November. The couple’s big move to the Middle East comes over a year after they suffered a tragic loss. Georgina was pregnant with twins and gave birth in April 2022, however, only their daughter survived. Cristiano later confirmed the tragedy on social media.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the couple wrote. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they added. The statement continued, “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We Will always love you.”

On May 7, the couple revealed that they named their surviving daughter Bella Esmeralda. Cristiano took a brief break from soccer after the tragedy before he returned to the field. At his April 23, 2022 game, Cristiano dedicated his 100th goal to his late baby son. In addition to Bella, Cristiano has four other children, including his and Georgina’s daughter Alana, who was born in November 2017.