Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF Georgina Rodriguez Slays In Blue Bikini By The Pool: Photos

Georgina Rodriguez put her flawless figure on display with new bikini photos. See the sexy images here!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
May 9, 2023 12:49PM EDT
Georgina Rodriguez
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Cabos, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - HGTV star Christina Hall and her husband Joshua Hall enjoyed some much-needed rest and relaxation as they hit the beach in Los Cabos, Mexico. The couple looked perfectly content as they lounged on the sand, taking in the picturesque views. Christina and Joshua first tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony that is believed to have occurred sometime before April 2022 and later in a ceremony with their kids in September of last year. The couple were seen enjoying a PDA filled stroll on the beach on Saturday. Pictured: Christina Hall, Joshua Hall BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Singer SZA is all smiles at the beach in Hawaii as she celebrates chart-topping success with her new album 'SOS'. The 33-year-old hitmaker - real name Solana Imani Rowe - looked happy and relaxed as she hit the beach with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the history-making R&B album. She rocked a plunging pink halter neck swimsuit and matching sarong, also revealing a nip slip as she cooled off with a dip in the ocean. The New Jersey-raised R&B singer-songwriter is currently holding the top spot on the Billboard 200 with her long-awaited second LP. She recently took to Instagram, telling fans: "3 weeks at number one fully minding my business n not giving a f**k . Thank God." In her latest lyrics, the 'Hit Different' songstress has seemingly addressed plastic surgery rumors, responding to rampant speculation around whether her body has been cosmetically enhanced. 03 Jan 2023 Pictured: SZA. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA929982_021.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Yamamay/MEGA

Georgina Rodriguez is ready to slay the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo‘s 29-year-old girlfriend soaked up the sun in a sexy two-piece blue bikini, in new photos shared to her Instagram May 8. Georgina showed off her swimsuit and smoking-hot body as she enjoyed time at the pool, for the first photo. She dipped her feet in the water and lifted her head towards the sun, as she rocked a pair of brown sunglasses.

In the second photo, Georgina took a sip of a bottled drink while leaning on a pool chair outside. She modeled her bikini, again, in the third photo, where she posed in front of her and Cristiano’s lavish home in Saudi Arabia. Georgina let her dark black hair down for the impromptu summer photoshoot. The influencer wrote her caption in Spanish, which translates in English to “Each sky has its own hue.” She also included a blue heart emoji.

Georgina Rodriguez
Georgina Rodriguez (Photo: Yamamay/MEGA)

Cristiano and Georgina are now living in Saudi Arabia after the soccer star joined Al Nassr for a two-and-a-half-year deal after his Manchester United contract was up in November. The couple’s big move to the Middle East comes over a year after they suffered a tragic loss. Georgina was pregnant with twins and gave birth in April 2022, however, only their daughter survived. Cristiano later confirmed the tragedy on social media.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the couple wrote. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” they added. The statement continued, “We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We Will always love you.”

On May 7, the couple revealed that they named their surviving daughter Bella Esmeralda. Cristiano took a brief break from soccer after the tragedy before he returned to the field. At his April 23, 2022 game, Cristiano dedicated his 100th goal to his late baby son. In addition to Bella, Cristiano has four other children, including his and Georgina’s daughter Alana, who was born in November 2017.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad