Cristiano Ronaldo’s GF Georgina Rodríguez Shows Off Baby Bump in Bikini on Dubai Family Vacay

While taking a trip to ‘paradise’ alongside Cristiano Rolando and their four kids, Georgina Rodriguez basked in the sun while showing off her very pregnant belly.

“En el paraíso,” Georgina Rodriguez captioned the Instagram Gallery she posted on Monday (Jan. 31). The photos showed Georgina, 28, living her best life along with her family, boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, and their children: Cristiano Jr., 11, Alana Martina, 4, and 4-year-old twins, Eva Maria and Mateo. In the first pic, the I Am Georgina star wore a blue bikini while sipping out of a coconut. Other pictures include: Alana, Eva, and Mateo snuggled up against her belly while they are all in the resort’s pool; a shot of Cristiano Jr. leading his younger sisters and brother; Cristiano playing with his young children; and a gorgeous shot of the Dubai sunset.

This update comes two days after Georgina told the world that she, Cristiano, 36, and their children were vacationing in Dubai. “So proud of my beautiful family [heart emoji] Here in @dubai, dreams do come true [star emoji],” she captioned the photo she posted. In the shot, Georgina and the soccer star posed alongside their children, all happy to get away from the winter cold. Georgina wore the same baby blue bikini, allowing her bump to catch a few rays. Ronaldo also shared the photo to his account, adding, “Thank you, Dubai, for the good times. Thank you, Dubai, for the warm feelings. Thank you, Dubai, for providing the most beautiful family moments.”

Ronaldo announced in October that Georgina is expecting twins. He posted a photo of the two lying in bed while holding up the ultrasound photos. “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins [baby emoji] [baby emoji]. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.” Georgina shared the good news with her account. In December, Ronaldo revealed that Georgina was pregnant with a boy and a girl.

This marks the second sex of mixed-gender twins for the couple. The first, Eva and Mateo, were born via surrogate. Oddly enough, Georgina also got pregnant while the surrogate was carrying their twins. The couple welcomed the twins in June 2017, and Alana arrived in November 2017.

Since the news, the couple has been preparing for the new addition. Ronaldo has been enjoying a professional homecoming. In August 2021, he signed a two-year deal with Manchester United, after the English club secured a transfer deal with Italy’s Juventus for an initial €15m (£12.86m), which could later be increased by €8m (£6.86m), according to CNBC. Ronaldo’s first joined the club in 2003 and experienced his first taste of superstardom while wearing the red jersey.