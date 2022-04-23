Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates Landmark Goal To Baby Son Who Tragically Died 5 Days Ago

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated his 100th goal in the Premier League to his newborn son who tragically died five days ago. During his match with Manchester United on Saturday (April 23), the soccer icon, 37, scored the landmark goal against Arsenal in the first half and immediately threw his arm up and pointed to the sky in a heartbreaking celebration. He eyes appeared filled with tears as the supportive crowed cheered him on. Cristiano had returned to his team that day after a leave of absence following his and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez’s announcement of the passing of their baby.

On Thursday, the couple shared a beautiful family photo with their four remaining children, including the first photo of their surviving newborn twin baby daughter. Cristiano captioned the photo, “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

The superstar athlete’s sister, Katia Aveiro, posted an emotional tribute just a few days before, writing in Portuguese, “I love you and my heart is all there on this side.” Alongside a photo or Cristiano and Georgina, she added, “May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more. Our little angel is already on her father’s lap.” She also mentioned the surviving twin, sharing, “Our little girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters…”

Taking to Instagram on April 18, Cristiano and Georgina shared the heartbreaking news of their son’s death. The couple, who also share 4-year-old daughter Alana Martina, called the tragedy “the greatest pain that any parents can feel.” They added, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We Will always love you.”