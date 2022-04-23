Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates Landmark Goal To Baby Son Who Tragically Died 5 Days Ago

The soccer icon paid tribute to his late son by pointing up to the sky after scoring his 100th goal in the Premier League.

April 23, 2022 3:11PM EDT
Christiano Ronoldo
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo shared a social media update on Thursday April 21, 2022 shortly after their baby girl made the journey back from hospital following her birth on Monday April 18, 2022. However a statement released on Monday confirmed one of the couple's twins had died, with Ronaldo describing the loss as 'the greatest pain'. Ronaldo, 37, cradled his daughter while accompanied by Spanish partner Georgina and their four children - three of which the footballer fathered through surrogates. Cristiano Ronaldo shares Family photo with New Born Baby Girl, Manchester, UK - 21 Apr 2022
- Point de Vue Out Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10464850gy) Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez 26th MTV EMA, Arrivals, Seville, Spain - 03 Nov 2019
Image Credit: CR7/ MEGA

Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated his 100th goal in the Premier League to his newborn son who tragically died five days ago. During his match with Manchester United on Saturday (April 23), the soccer icon, 37, scored the landmark goal against Arsenal in the first half and immediately threw his arm up and pointed to the sky in a heartbreaking celebration. He eyes appeared filled with tears as the supportive crowed cheered him on. Cristiano had returned to his team that day after a leave of absence following his and his girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez’s announcement of the passing of their baby.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated a landmark goal to his late baby son during a game on April 23, 2022. (Javier Garcia/Shutterstock)

On Thursday, the couple shared a beautiful family photo with their four remaining children, including the first photo of their surviving newborn twin baby daughter. Cristiano captioned the photo, “Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it’s time to be grateful for the life that we’ve just welcomed into this world.”

The superstar athlete’s sister, Katia Aveiro, posted an emotional tribute just a few days before, writing in Portuguese, “I love you and my heart is all there on this side.” Alongside a photo or Cristiano and Georgina, she added, “May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more. Our little angel is already on her father’s lap.” She also mentioned the surviving twin, sharing, “Our little girl who is here firm and strong and full of health will teach us more and more that only love matters…”

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo shared a photo of his family shortly after announcing the death of his newborn son. (EyePress News/Shutterstock)

Taking to Instagram on April 18, Cristiano and Georgina shared the heartbreaking news of their son’s death. The couple, who also share 4-year-old daughter Alana Martinacalled the tragedy “the greatest pain that any parents can feel.” They added, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We Will always love you.”

